Bulletin Board Oct. 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have them.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions about appeals or allotment calculations.

Survey compiles creation care activities

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care hopes to get a fuller picture of creation care activities taking place in parishes around the Diocese. The committee want to know if its resources are being used and how it can best help parishes live out our call to safeguard and sustain God’s creation. This survey is being sent to main clergy and churchwardens of every parish. In some parishes, you may wish to involve other clergy and lay leaders in responding to the questions. The survey will remain open until Oct. 31.

Parishes reminded of AODA requirements

As we strive to ensure accessibility throughout the Diocese, parishes with more than 20 employees need to remember that one of the requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) is to submit compliance reports every three years. The deadline for submitted a report for the current year is Dec. 31, and it’s essential that you complete this obligation to meet the legal requirements and uphold our progress in creating a more accessible and inclusive environment for all members of our community.

If you’re responsible for overseeing this process in your parish, make sure the necessary steps are taken to complete the reports accurately and on time. If you’re not sure of your responsibilities or need help with the reporting process, don’t hesitate to reach out to the provincial office at 416-849-8276 (1-866-515-2025) or accessibility@ontario.ca. Failure to submit these reports on time could lead to enforcement measures and financial penalties.

If you’ve already completed your compliance reports for this year, thank you for your prompt action and for making sure our parishes remain a welcome place for everyone, regardless of their abilities.

Updates needed for outreach prayer cycle

Every year, social justice and advocacy staff prepare the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle to lift up the ministries of parishes throughout the Diocese. Staff would like to have the 2023-24 cycle (which starts on the first Sunday of Advent) ready to share at Synod in November. Visit the Prayer Resources page to see the current version and check if your parish’s information is still up to date. Report any changes to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Victoria/Haliburton, North Peel, St. James, Toronto East and Nottawasaga. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at sources

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving approval. If you receive a housing allowance and haven’t received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at 647-578-9747 immediately.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.” If your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 ext. 239 so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child, as there may be additional paperwork for the pension office. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Churches observe World Homeless Day

Do you live near Cobourg or Port Hope and want to learn more about homelessness and how communities can respond? A coalition of churches and non-profit organizations is hosting a documentary and panel Q&A at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, 335 King St. E., Cobourg, on Oct. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and at Grace Church, 2 Centennial Dr., Port Hope, on Oct. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free, and pizza and snacks will be served.

Series probes Black art forms as resistance

The deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite you to join them for their series “The Art of Resistance” to learn how Black storytellers, poets, writers, visual artists and musicians use their art forms to expose anti-Black racism and resist oppression. All sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For each session, registered participants will be given links to view or read in advance and will have an opportunity to discuss their responses, before hearing from a Black artist on that evening’s theme. The series begins with “Recovering the Truth About Black History in Canada” on Oct. 12. For more details or to register, visit www.toronto.anglican.ca/artofresistance

Tickets on sale for Bishop’s Company Dinner

The Bishop’s Company Dinner is back in-person on Oct. 20 at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The guest speaker is Blake Goldring, ODT, a business leader, philanthropist and the executive chairman of AGF Management. The Bishop’s Company supports the bishop’s ministries, provides emergency care for clergy in need and gives bursaries for religious education. Tickets are $175 each or $1,600 for a parish table. To buy tickets, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Conference considers social justice issues

This year’s Outreach and Advocacy Conference, “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement,” will take place via Zoom on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is Dr. Brian Walsh – theologian, pastor, farmer, board member of A Place Called Home in Lindsay and co-author of Beyond Homelessness: Christian Faith in a Culture of Displacement. Morning and afternoon workshop sessions will address different aspects of physical, economic, social and spiritual displacement experienced in a variety of contexts. Visit the Outreach Conference page for details and to register.

Resources

Parish hosting Servant Keeper group

If your parish uses the Servant Keeper program for managing membership and donations, Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is offering to host a user group to share skills and best practices. If your parish would like to participate, email office@theredeemer.ca.

Fair linens available at Synod

Does your parish need a fair linen? A credence cloth? A superfrontal? The Ecclesiastical Needleworkers /ACW table at Synod will have gently used versions of all these things and more. If you’re interested, be sure your Synod members have the measurements of your altar so they can find things that will fit.

Parish looking for music solution

As it recovers from the fire in 2019, St. James Roseneath is looking for other congregations with experience providing music without a pianist or organist. The parish needs a system of hymns that can be played through a digital keyboard or through a laptop and speakers. Any parish with suggestions, or anyone familiar with apps such as the Anglican Hymnal or Hymns Without Words, is asked to contact Ross Stevenson at rossstevensonkrs@gmail.com.

Survey asks about advocacy priorities

The Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition (ISARC) is a province-wide advocacy coalition made up of dozens of faith communities, including the Diocese of Toronto. This fall, ISARC is conducting a survey of its member communities to help refine its advocacy priorities. You can help them by responding to the survey by Oct. 20.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Bookkeeper needed

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle is seeking a part-time bookkeeper for one day a week. See the full job description on the parish’s website. To apply, forward your application to office@stpeterstsimon.ca. Applications will stay open until the position is filled.

Church seeks parish administrator

St. George Memorial, Oshawa is seeking a parish administrator to work closely with the parish priest and leadership teams in planning and carrying out the day-to-day operations and administrative tasks for the parish. The position is 20 hours per week starting Oct. 30, or earlier if mutually agreeable. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a CV and two professional references to church@stgeorgesoshawa.org by Oct. 20.

Property assistant wanted

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is looking for a friendly, handy and reliable individual to take responsibility for the care on a part-time basis (4-10 hours weekly) of its building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday evening services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. See the detailed job description. To apply, submit a resume or get in touch with the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org. The position is open until filled.

Parish musician needed

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff is seeking a parish musician who will work in consultation with the incumbent to execute and implement the musical elements of the parish’s Anglican worship and liturgy. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit your CV, along with a maximum of three samples of your organ playing (YouTube videos or audio attachments), to musician@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by Oct. 20.