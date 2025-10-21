Bulletin Board Oct. 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2026 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Sept. 29. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have them. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Send any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Synod platform showcases parish life

The new online Synod platform will include Call and Response videos, photos and stories shared by parishes and ministries. Share your story so others can be inspired, get ideas and enhance the ministry of Cast the Net. Send any videos, photos or write-ups of reasonable length to Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca so they can be uploaded to the site for others to scroll through and enjoy during Synod.

The Synod platform will also have space to post events from parishes. If your parish has a Christmas bazaar, choral event or other program coming up, you can send a short post to Ajith Philip. There is no deadline, but it will be more difficult to upload items as Synod approaches.

Parishes reminded of screening requirements

Take some time to review your parish’s screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete the annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before the annual returns are due on March 15, 2026. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, human resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Last call for prayer cycle updates

The 2025-26 Outreach and Advocacy prayer cycle begins on Advent I (Nov. 30) and features the outreach and advocacy ministries of parishes from across the Diocese. It’s a great way to uphold each other in prayer and learn what other parishes are doing. Open the current version of the prayer cycle, find the entry for your parish (they’re listed alphabetically) and send any updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Oct. 24. Copies will be available at Synod.

Archives closed for October

The diocesan Archives are closed to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1-31 so staff can focus on much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives reopens on Nov. 4. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Diocesan events

Workshop considers parish properties

Church buildings tell stories of faith, community and history – but they also need care. Join the Property Resources team for “Caring for Sacred Spaces” on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m., a workshop exploring practical ways to preserve and protect parish properties. Participants will look at how to plan for maintenance costs and take proactive steps that can help avoid major repairs in the future. Register online.

Anglicans invited to lift up hearts

The fifth and final Lift Up Our Hearts service will take place at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Through wonderful music and singing, an inspiring lay witness talk and sermon, the ministry of prayer and anointing, and sharing Eucharist together, the Diocese will offer thanks and praise to God for his reconciliation of the world through Christ. While several churches have hired buses, the organizers encourage as many people as possible to take public transit. For more details, see the Season of Spiritual Renewal page.

Resources

Conference recordings available soon

The opening plenary session, featuring the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, and most of the workshops from this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference have been recorded and will be posted on the diocesan YouTube channel by Nov. 5, with a few exceptions. Harvest Justice: Twice the Speed of Lightning is a theatrical production being offered at venues across Ontario, so recordings weren’t permitted. “Ten Years Since the 94 Calls to Action” with the Rev. Leigh Kern was recorded and available only on request. A copy (in English) of the keynote speech by the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca is already available on the diocesan website. Contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca for more information.

Toronto residents engage with budget process

As American theologian Jim Wallis has remarked, “A budget is a moral document.” Budgets are conversations about how to spend tax dollars for the public good. In preparation for the 2026 City of Toronto budget, residents of Toronto are invited to engage in the budget process by completing an online survey by Oct. 31 or attending an online or in-person consultation between now and Oct. 29. Learn more and sign up on the city website.

Job postings

Christian education minister sought

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a Christian education minister who focuses on not only youth ministries but also adult education and spiritual formation. The successful applicant will be responsible for enhancing existing programs and developing new ones for all age groups in the parish community. Hours are flexible, with salary to be negotiated based on experience. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email Jennipher Kean at office@spoth.ca with a cover letter and resume by Nov. 20.

Parish seeks nursery supervisor

St. Cuthbert, Leaside is currently looking for a creative, enthusiastic and dedicated part-time nursery supervisor. See the full job post for details. To apply, email the Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin at priest-stcuthbertleaside@toronto.anglican.ca with a cover letter and resume by Nov. 12.

Junior youth minister wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time junior youth ministry leader to deepen community among junior youth (ages 10-14) at St. Clement’s. Through interactive engagement and Christ-centred conversation, the successful applicant will encourage tweens to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the job posting on the St. Clement’s website and apply to hr@stclementsto.ca. The position will remain open until filled.

Parish seeking director of music

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a talented, creative, passionate and positive person who can assume music leadership in the parish. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing the organ/ piano during worship services and special events, as well as directing the church choir. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience in music to revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Oct. 25.

Children & youth ministry coordinator sought

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time children and youth ministry coordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage the parish’s children and youth in their faith development and life journey. The position will start in September with a time commitment of 6-10 hours per week, including Sundays. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com.

Parish seeking lay minister of music

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a part-time minister of music (about 12-15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to experience. The deadline for applications is Oct. 26.

Dishwashers sought

St. James Cathedral is seeking paid dishwashers on Fridays from 12-5 p.m. No skills are needed, just a positive attitude and a willingness to commit. For more information, contact Kathy Biasi, outreach manager, at kbiasi@stjamescathedral.ca or 416-364-7865 ext. 222.

Staff changes

The Diocese has hired Dilesha Stelmach as its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisor. Her first day will be Nov. 3, and she can be reached at dstelmach@toronto.anglican.ca. Dilesha has over seven years’ experience in the DEI field. In her role, she will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and reconciliation. The initial priorities will include meeting with key stakeholders (bishops, archdeacons and canon administrator, regional deans, ABAR pods, Intercultural Committee, etc.); reviewing policies and procedures to ensure the Diocese is aligned with legislation and best practices around equity; ensuring policies, processes and procedures for all members of the Diocese around reporting and addressing raced-based harm and inequity; overseeing the collection, disaggregation and reporting of race-based data; and ensuring that a parish-level learning engagement strategy in the foundations of Anti-Bias and Anti-Racism (ABAR) is developed.

Sarah Mair has resigned her position as youth ministry coordinator as of Sept. 30. We are grateful for her work, and she will be greatly missed.