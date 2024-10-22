Bulletin Board October 22

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Parishes reminded to reset email accounts during transition

When a priest, administrator or churchwarden leaves your parish, you can contact Loretta Manuelpillai so she can reset your diocesan email address, lock out previous users and set a new password for future use. This will eliminate the need to remember and pass along the credentials and will also ensure the security of the mailbox.

New social media policy template posted

A new social media policy template is available for parishes to use and adapt for their own contexts. It considers matters such as who is authorized to post on behalf of a parish and social media use by employees and volunteers. You can find it on the Forms page or download it directly.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2025 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Sept. 30. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Updates needed for prayer cycle

The Outreach Prayer Cycle begins anew on the first Sunday of Advent. Check the current version for your parish entry (listed alphabetically) and send any updates about your outreach activities to Elin Goulden before Nov. 15.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: York Mills, York Central, Mississauga, Parkdale-West Toronto, Peterborough and Holland. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 18.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2024. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow.

Archives closed for October

The diocesan Archives is closed to visitors and research inquiries so staff can undertake inventory work and other much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives re‐opens on Nov. 4. For more information, contact Claire Wilton.

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at source

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out in late August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving approval. If you receive a housing allowance and have not yet received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932) immediately.

Diocesan events

Parish leaders invited to workshops

In this second edition of the Supporting Parish Leaders workshop, hear from key diocesan staff and senior Volunteer Corps leaders as they share work underway and offer new supports to help you be successful in your role as a parish leader. New topics will include trends in parish attendance and giving, hybrid ministry, and the missional importance of sustainability. For more details, visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page. The sessions are:

Nov. 6 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

No. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register online.

The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. For more information, contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod.

College hosts women’s breakfast

Wycliffe College is hosting its Women’s Breakfast on Nov. 9, featuring Dr. Marion Taylor speaking on the theme “Translating the Letter of Scripture into Life.” This event is being offered in-person, online and live streamed to parishes or small groups. Register online. You can download a poster for your parish bulletin board.

Webinar considers online giving

Need to start, manage or enhance online giving in your church community? Join “Demystifying Online Giving” on Oct. 29 from 7-8:15 p.m. This webinar is designed to help simplify and better connect with today’s congregations, online and in-person. Explore how giving has evolved, proven strategies and tools to make online donations easier, and ways to adopt inclusive language that resonates with today’s audience. Sign up online.

Interfaith committee hosts event

The Bishop’s Committee for Interfaith Ministry is hosting a conversation with the authors of The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know About Each Other. It will take place on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. Sign up online. For more details, see the Interfaith Ministry page or contact interfaith@toronto.anglican.ca.

Gathering considers peacemaking

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. and partner organizations are presenting “Voices of Peace 2024,” an afternoon of presentations, music, art, and prayer centred on peace and nonviolence. It will take place on Nov. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Redeemer and online. Adrian Jacobs, an Indigenous elder, educator and pastor, will be the featured speaker. Sign up online.

Conference explores children’s ministry

Registration is open for the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference taking place on Nov. 2 at Bayview Glen Alliance Church, 300 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. There is also an online option. The conference is a gathering of people who are dedicated to the spiritual growth of children. Learn more and sign up on the conference website.

Workshop considers insurance matters

The Property Resources department and Ecclesiastical Insurance are hosting an insurance workshop for churches on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Ecclesiastical will offer essential insights on using church space for shelters; fire safety; risk mitigation; and a general overview of the insurance program. Sign up online.

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. For more information, contact Keri Stilling. The remaining date is Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Last chance to register for Outreach Conference

This year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Communities of Resistance and Resilience,” will take place virtually on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The lineup includes keynote speaker Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, along with workshops on creation care, overdose prevention in community, deconstructing myths around homelessness, ending poverty for people with disabilities and more. Register online.

External events

All invited to housing summit

Places for People, an affordable housing provider in Haliburton County, is holding a housing summit on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Minden Hills Community Centre. Come and celebrate how Haliburton County is making progress in creating the housing people need, with keynote speakers Claire de Souza from the town of Collingwood and Joe Gallivan from Frontenac County. RSVP to fay@placesforpeople.ca.

Workshops considers refugee supports

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario invitees anyone involved in refugee sponsorship to a free online workshop on government support for newcomers on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. To register, email barbara@refugeesponsornet.ca.

Resources

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, with decisions made by the end of 2024. See the call for submissions for full details.

Anglican offers fundraising opportunity

Are you interested in a Christmas fundraiser for your parish? A parishioner from St. Peter, Erindale specializing in custom-made crystal tree ornaments can work with you to create a design with your church building on a 3.5” laser-engraved ornament. Orders placed by Nov. 15 can be shipped by Canada Post or picked up in Port Credit. Contact Judy Hutcheson at judyhutcheson64@gmail.com or 416-897-0623.

Job postings

Bookkeeper needed

Church of the Ascension, Don Mills is seeking a part-time bookkeeper who will process payroll and donations, maintain records, prepare monthly income statements and account reconciliations and work in coordination with the churchwardens, rector, external auditor, administrative assistant and envelope secretary. For more details, see the job post. Apply to the Rev. Nicholas Morkel at nhmorkel@sympatico.ca.

Parish seeking music director

St. Peter, Erindale, an inclusive church community with a vibrant and growing worship ministry underscored by a strong music program, is looking for a music director and organist. See the full job description for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume, including credentials and contact details for three references, by Nov. 1 to the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena at rector@stpeterserindale.ca.

Music director wanted

St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale is searching for a new music director. Responsibilities include playing the keyboard at the weekly 10 a.m. Sunday service, as well as at special services; directing the choir and encouraging new members; and holding a weekly choir practice. There is currently a monthly contemporary music service with guitar and piano. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy and hymns is beneficial. Resumes will be accepted by email to st.francis.of.assisi.news@gmail.com.

Children’s minister sought

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a children’s minister who will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading the children’s ministry program, which includes children from birth to Grade 5. This position is for 20 to 35 hours per week with a yearly salary. Learn more in the full job post. Apply to HR@stpaulsbloor.org with “Children’s Minister” in the subject line.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. Find a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. To apply, submit a resume to the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org. The position is open until filled.

Youth leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a divinity student for the position of part-time youth leader who will plan, develop and implement a creative Church School curriculum for youth on Sundays, and support the spiritual guidance, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for more details. To apply, forward a resume and cover to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Oct. 31.

Director of Christian nurture and formation sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an individual with a rich understanding of Christian faith and demonstrated excellence at nurturing, forming and teaching a variety of ages. The successful candidate will oversee an inclusive and welcoming children and family ministry and collaborate with clergy on ongoing Christian formation for adults. See the full job description. To apply, email hr@gracechurchonthehill.ca. To have an informal conversation about the position, email the Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis at micah@gracechurchonthehill.ca.