Bulletin Board Oct. 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Allotment calculations for 2024 available

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2024 have been posted on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount.

Reasons for the appeal.

Audited financial statements for 2022 if the Diocese doesn’t already have those documents.

Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023.

Contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions about appeals or allotment calculations.

Survey compiles creation care activities

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care hopes to get a fuller picture of creation care activities taking place in parishes around the Diocese. The committee want to know if its resources are being used and how it can best help parishes live out our call to safeguard and sustain God’s creation. This survey has been sent to main clergy and churchwardens of every parish. In some parishes, you may wish to involve other clergy and lay leaders in responding to the questions. The survey will remain open until Nov. 3.

Updates needed for outreach prayer cycle

Every year, social justice and advocacy staff prepare the Outreach & Advocacy Prayer Cycle to lift up the ministries of parishes throughout the Diocese. Staff would like to have the 2023-24 cycle (which starts on the first Sunday of Advent) ready to share at Synod in November. Visit the Prayer Resources page to see the current version and check if your parish’s information is still up to date. Report any changes to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Nov. 6.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Victoria/Haliburton, North Peel, St. James, Toronto East and Nottawasaga. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at sources

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving approval. If you receive a housing allowance and haven’t received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at 647-578-9747 immediately.

Diocesan events

Women invited to fall gathering

The diocesan Anglican Church Women is hosting “Fling into Fall,” a spooky, fun event on Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Christ the King, 475 Rathburn Rd., Etobicoke. Bring a lunch; drinks and desserts provided. This will be a fun and informative time to gather as women of the Church, not necessarily ACW members. A fee of $5 per person will help to defray expenses. RSVP to ctketob@rogers.com or 416-621-3630.

Series probes Black art forms as resistance

The deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite you to “The Art of Resistance” to learn how Black storytellers, poets, writers, visual artists and musicians use their art forms to expose anti-Black racism and resist oppression. All sessions will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The next session will take place on Nov. 23. For more details or to register, visit www.toront­­­­o.anglican.ca/artofresistance

Last chance to sign up for Outreach Conference

This year’s Outreach and Advocacy Conference, “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement,” will take place via Zoom on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bishop Andrew Asbil will join in welcoming keynote speaker Dr. Brian Walsh, theologian, pastor, farmer and co-author of Beyond Homelessness: Christian Faith in a Culture of Displacement. Morning and afternoon workshop sessions will address different aspects of physical, economic, social and spiritual displacement experienced in a variety of contexts. This is a free event, and all are welcome. Visit the Outreach Conference page for details and to register.

Conference explores children’s ministry

Registration is open for the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference, a gathering of people who are dedicated to the spiritual growth of children – parents, church volunteers, ministry leaders and anyone who has a passion for ministering to children. The conference will take place on Nov. 4 at St. John, York Mills and online. For more details, visit the conference website.

External events

Married couples invited to retreat

The Couple Wellness Experts are hosting “7 Principles for Making Marriage Work,” a two-night couples’ retreat on March 22-24 at the Queen of Apostles Retreat Centre in Mississauga. This educational workshop is designed to help couples improve their friendship and conflict management skills. Learn more and register online.

Group proposes housing model

Two Steps Home is a nonprofit composed of volunteer architects, engineers, carpenters and retired public servants with decades of collective experience working in affordable and supporting housing. These experts are proposing a “cabin communities” model to support people as they wait for permanent housing. Two Steps Home is holding a fundraiser/information event on Oct. 25 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Royal Theatre, 608 College St., Toronto. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite. Those for whom cost is a barrier can use the code “cabin” for free admission.

Resources

Parish hosting Servant Keeper group

If your parish uses the Servant Keeper program for managing membership and donations, Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is offering to host a user group to share skills and best practices. If your parish would like to participate, email office@theredeemer.ca.

Parish seeking gospel book

Christ Church St. James is looking for a gospel book for use in liturgy. The parish also needs a cassock alb for a server who is about 5’5” tall and a small manger or food trough for its Christmas display. Contact the Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall, interim priest-in-charge, at priest-christchurchstjames@toronto.anglican.ca if you can help.

Fair linens available at Synod

Does your parish need a fair linen? A credence cloth? A superfrontal? The Ecclesiastical Needleworkers /ACW table will have gently used versions of all these things and more on their table at Synod. If you are interested, be sure your Synod members have the measurements of your altar so we can help find things that will fit.

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. For more details, see the call for submissions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, with grant recipients announced in January.

Job postings

Data management specialist needed

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking for a skilled individual to manage the parish’s data needs using the resources of Servant Keeper to benefit the ministries and operations of the parish. This role includes maintenance of the data for quality and completeness; managing donor and parishioner information; donation processing and tax receipting; preparing reports and mailing lists; and improving data management capability. This is an hourly contract position, $25-30 an hour for 15-20 hours a week. Read the full job ad to learn more and submit a resume to office@theredeemer.ca.

Parish seeks music director & organist

St. Mary, Richmond Hill is seeking a music director and organist who will ensure that both traditional and contemporary worship services are enhanced through the use of music (instrumental and choral) so the congregation is encouraged to participate. See the full job post for more details. Apply by Nov. 14 to revkaren@saintmarysanglican.ca.

Bookkeeper needed

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle is seeking a part-time bookkeeper for one day a week. See the full job description on the parish’s website. To apply, forward your application to office@stpeterstsimon.ca. Applications will stay open until the position is filled.

Property assistant wanted

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is looking for a friendly, handy and reliable individual to take responsibility for the care on a part-time basis (4-10 hours weekly) of its building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday evening services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. See the detailed job description. To apply, submit a resume or get in touch with the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org. The position is open until filled.

Staff changes

As of Oct. 15, Dave Krause has taken up the role of Diocesan Missioner for the next two years, building awareness and capacity for new missional opportunities and initiatives.

Deb Whalen will be joining the diocesan staff on Nov. 1 as Congregational Development consultant for the next two years. You can reach her by email at dwhalen@toronto.anglican.ca.