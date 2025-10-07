Bulletin Board Oct. 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2026 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Sept. 29. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Send any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations to Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca.

Netminders seek parish input for Synod

The Netminders, a group of clergy, laity and diocesan staff who have come together to tend to Cast the Net, is getting ready to help tell the story at Synod of parishes that are engaging with the 20 Calls. Take a moment to let them know which Calls your parish has chosen to focus on. This survey will take you just a minute or two, and it will help the Netminders hear about parishes in all parts of the Diocese during Synod.

Parishes asked to avoid mailing cheques

During the Canada Post strike, parishes can send payments to the Diocese via Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) or e-transfer. For EFT, contact Rebecca Scott (rscott@toronto.anglican.ca) for bank details, and for e-transfer send payments to finance@toronto.anglican.ca. There is no password necessary for e-transfers, but you’ll need to include a memo/note indicating the full parish name and the designation of the payment (i.e. allotment, FaithWorks, etc.). If these options aren’t viable, you may hold onto the cheque and send it to the Synod Office when the strike has ended. The Diocese will not be charging interest on parish receivable accounts during this time.

Synod platform showcases parish life

The new online Synod platform will include Call and Response videos, photos and stories shared by parishes and ministries. Share your story so others can be inspired, get ideas and enhance the ministry of Cast the Net. Send any videos, photos or write-ups of reasonable length to Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca so they can be uploaded to the site for others to scroll through and enjoy during Synod.

The Synod platform will also have space to post events from parishes. If your parish has a Christmas bazaar, choral event or other program coming up, you can send a short post to Ajith Philip. There is no deadline, but it will be more difficult to upload items close to Synod.

Parishes reminded of screening requirements

Take some time to review your parish’s screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. When you complete the annual churchwardens’ and incumbent’s returns for 2025, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before the annual returns are due on March 15, 2026. There are resources available on the diocesan website to help you implement this policy. Have all the steps been completed? Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated? Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? If you have any questions about what is required, contact Lily Chow, human resources coordinator, at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca. You can also use the Implementing Screening Steps Chart and the Screening Steps Worksheet to help you.

Trustee changing for cemetery funds

If you’re a churchwarden or cemetery board member in a parish with a cemetery, you should have received communication regarding a change in trustee for your perpetual care funds. If you haven’t received such a notification or haven’t yet responded, contact Stu Hutcheson, interim director of Finance, at shutcheson@toronto.anglican.ca as soon as possible.

Survey maps reconciliation network

Anglicans across the Diocese have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The diocesan Right Relations ministries would like to develop an accessible database and resource-sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out a short survey to let the Right Relations Collective know about your parish’s activities.

Updates needed for prayer cycle

The 2025-26 Outreach and Advocacy prayer cycle begins on Advent I (Nov. 30) and features the outreach and advocacy ministries of parishes from across the Diocese. It’s a great way to uphold each other in prayer and learn what other parishes are doing. Open the current version of the prayer cycle, find the entry for your parish (they’re listed alphabetically) and send any updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Oct. 20. Copies will be available at Synod.

Stories of reconciliation compiled

In marking the 10th anniversary of the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the Diocese is reflecting on its journey with the calls over the past decade. Consider one story or action you would like to share and have highlighted in the Right Relations Collective’s 10 Years of Action project. Send a reflection and any photos you have permission to share to the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is for only you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.” For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

If your information isn’t correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, they should be removed from your benefits.

Archives closed for October

The diocesan Archives are closed to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1-31 so staff can focus on much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives reopens on Nov. 4. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

T1213 packages mailed for 2026

The 2026 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was emailed in July. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file Form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving the CRA approval. If you haven’t received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or call 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932) immediately.

Risk and Governance meeting dates posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance Committee are:

Oct. 30 deadline for Nov. 13 meeting

Nov. 27 deadline for Dec. 11 meeting

Diocesan events

Workshop considers parish properties

Church buildings tell stories of faith, community and history – but they also need care. Join the Property Resources team for “Caring for Sacred Spaces” on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m., a workshop exploring practical ways to preserve and protect parish properties. Participants will look at how to plan for maintenance costs and take proactive steps that can help avoid major repairs in the future. Register online.

Save the date: Shop Talk

Shop Talk, a series of workshops about using technology for God’s mission, is planning three sessions in the coming months from 7-8:15 p.m. on Zoom. Registration details will be shared closer to each event:

Nov. 17: Improving audio

Jan. 12: Copyright

Feb. 23: Reaching those with no device

Anglicans invited to lift up hearts

The fifth and final Lift Up Our Hearts service will take place at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Through wonderful music and singing, an inspiring lay witness talk and sermon, the ministry of prayer and anointing, and sharing Eucharist together, the Diocese will offer thanks and praise to God for his reconciliation of the world through Christ. While several churches have hired buses, the organizers encourage as many people as possible to take public transit. For more details, see the Season of Spiritual Renewal page.

Register for the Outreach Conference

The 2025 diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer and professor, and coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia, will be the keynote speaker. The conference will also feature a range of workshops on timely justice topics. Register on the Outreach Conference page.

Dinner supports clergy

The Bishop’s Company is working its way toward another sold-out dinner on Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites. Join guest speaker the Hon. Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. Active in community development initiatives, Mayor Carter lends his time to many philanthropic endeavours and has a deep commitment to making a difference for those in need. Tickets are $190 per seat or $1,750 per table. For full details, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Resources

Cathedral holds confirmation prep

St. James Cathedral invites individuals from all parishes to join Living Our Vows, a learning series designed to prepare participants for confirmation. The program is open to all in the Diocese seeking confirmation but may be particularly supportive for those from parishes with fewer candidates. This year’s program will consist of eight sessions at the cathedral from 1:30-4 p.m. on the following Sunday afternoons: Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 1, Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22. To register, fill out this form. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Kristen Pitts, the cathedral’s Canon Missioner, at kpitts@stjamescathedral.ca.

Job postings

Junior youth minister wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time junior youth ministry leader to deepen community among junior youth (ages 10-14) at St. Clement’s. Through interactive engagement and Christ-centred conversation, the successful applicant will encourage tweens to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the job posting on the St. Clement’s website and apply to hr@stclementsto.ca. The position will remain open until filled.

Parish seeking director of music

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a talented, creative, passionate and positive person who can assume the music leadership in the parish. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing the organ/ piano during worship services and special events, as well as directing the church choir. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience in music to revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Oct. 25.

Custodian and facilities manager wanted

St. George on Yonge is seeking a dedicated and motivated custodian and facilities manager to join its team in a role that combines custodial duties with facilities management responsibilities. The position will begin part-time (20-25 hours per week) with the potential to grow into a full-time role over time. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume and a brief cover letter outlining your qualifications to the churchwardens at cw-stgeorgeonyonge@toronto.anglican.ca by Oct. 10.

Children & youth ministry coordinator sought

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time children and youth ministry coordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage the parish’s children and youth in their faith development and life journey. The position will start in September with a time commitment of 6-10 hours per week, including Sundays. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com.

Parish seeking lay minister of music

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a part-time minister of music (about 12-15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to experience. The deadline for applications is Oct. 26.

Outreach nurse needed

All Saints Church-Community Centre, Holy Trinity, Trinity Square and Redeemer, Bloor St. are seeking a street outreach nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining dignity and respect for the clients encountered in the programs and communities of the three parishes in downtown Toronto. See the job post for more details. To apply, email a resume and cover letter describing how your skills, experience and interests align with the position to sheila@allsaintstoronto.com, including “Street Outreach Nurse” in the subject line.