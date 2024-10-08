Bulletin Board October 8

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese hires new executive director

Varun Balendra, ODT, will succeed Canon Rob Saffrey as the diocese’s executive director, overseeing the administrative and most of the program functions of the Synod Office. He will start on Oct. 23 and shadow Canon Saffrey for the remainder of the year. Read the full news story.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2025 were posted to the Annual Returns page on Sept. 30. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling.

Updates needed for prayer cycle

The Outreach Prayer Cycle begins anew on the first Sunday of Advent. Check the current version for your parish entry (listed alphabetically) and send any updates about your outreach activities to Elin Goulden before Nov. 15.

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: York Mills, York Central, Mississauga, Parkdale-West Toronto, Peterborough and Holland. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 18.

Archives closed for October

The diocesan Archives is closed to visitors and research inquiries so staff can undertake inventory work and other much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives re‐opens on Nov. 4. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at source

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out in late August. Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately to avoid delays in receiving approval. If you receive a housing allowance and have not yet received your T1213 package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9747 (1-800-668-8932) immediately.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is for only you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.” For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

If your information isn’t correct, contact Keri Stilling so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, they should be removed from your benefits.

Diocesan events

Webinar considers online giving

Need to start, manage or enhance online giving in your church community? Join “Demystifying Online Giving” on Oct. 29 from 7-8:15 p.m. This practical and insightful webinar is designed to help simplify and better connect with today’s congregations, online and in-person. Explore how giving has evolved, proven strategies and tools to make online donations easier, and ways to adopt inclusive language that resonates with today’s audience. Sign up online.

Lunch & learn considers African diaspora ministry

Southern Ontario is experiencing significant numbers of newcomers to Canada from many countries in Africa, and many of them are finding their way to Anglican parishes. The Congregational Development department is inviting clergy to a lunch and learn about this experience and how we can be places of hospitality, connection and inclusion. If this is something you’re noticing in your parish, consider coming to the Synod Office on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the event listing for full details and RSVP to Melissa Doidge by Oct. 18, indicating any food allergies.

Interfaith committee hosts event

The Bishop’s Committee for Interfaith Ministry is hosting a conversation with the authors of The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know About Each Other. It will take place on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. A preliminary book discussion will take place on Oct. 16 on Zoom. Sign up online for the book discussion and the Nov. 6 event. For more details, see the Interfaith Ministry page or contact interfaith@toronto.anglican.ca.

Conference explores children’s ministry

Registration is open for the Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference taking place on Nov. 2 at Bayview Glen Alliance Church, 300 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. There is also an online option. The conference is a gathering of people who are dedicated to the spiritual growth of children. Learn more and sign up on the conference website. You can also download a poster for your parish bulletin board.

Workshop considers insurance matters

The Property Resources department and Ecclesiastical Insurance are hosting an insurance workshop for churches on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Ecclesiastical will offer essential insights on using church space for shelters; fire safety; risk mitigation; and a general overview of the insurance program. Sign up online.

Gathering considers peacemaking

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. and partner organizations are presenting “Voices of Peace 2024,” an afternoon of presentations, music, art, and prayer centred on peace and nonviolence. It will take place on Nov. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Redeemer. Adrian Jacobs, an Indigenous elder, educator and pastor, will be the featured speaker. Sign up online.

Tickets on sale for Bishop’s Company Dinner

This year, Michael & Gwyne Willmot present the 63rd Annual Bishop’s Company Dinner, with exciting guests and a new venue. Join the festivities on Oct. 18 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North. Find more information and registration on the Bishop’s Company website.

Event considers restorative justice

“Toward a Justice that Transforms: A Restorative Justice Gathering” will be held Oct. 18-19 at Christ Church St. James. Speakers, displays and discussion will focus on resource awareness, re-narrating identity and risking closeness with those involved in the criminal justice system. Learn more and register online.

Season presents slate of workshops

Registration is open for the fall workshops offered through the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal pages for details.

Diocese offers payroll training

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops on payroll training for parish leaders, especially those responsible for processing payroll at the parish. For more information, contact Keri Stilling. The dates are:

Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online.

Lay anointers gather for training

A Lay Anointer’s Training Day will take place on Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter, Cobourg. The day will include practising anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, plus practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online.

Register now for Outreach Conference

This year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Communities of Resistance and Resilience,” will take place virtually on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The lineup includes keynote speaker Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, along with workshops on creation care, overdose prevention in community, deconstructing myths around homelessness, ending poverty for people with disabilities and more. Register online.

External events

Spiritual centre offers retreats

Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls has released details about upcoming retreats and workshops this fall. Visit its website for more details.

Webinar counters homelessness myths

Even as Toronto and surrounding communities grapple with rising homelessness and the toxic drug supply, harmful myths and misinformation are being used to justify the closure of safe consumption sites and prevent shelters from opening. On Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m., Progress Toronto is offering a free online workshop exploring how to counter common myths about homelessness and harm reduction. Sign up online.

All invited to housing summit

Places for People, an affordable housing provider in Haliburton County, is holding a housing summit on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Minden Hills Community Centre. Come and celebrate how Haliburton County is making progress in creating the housing people need and hear some ideas from away. RSVP to fay@placesforpeople.ca

Resources

Bursary fosters liturgical and musical creativity

Are you looking for ways to develop, support and encourage creative musical and liturgical experimentation in your parish? The Douglas C. Cowling Bursary is an award of $5,000-$10,000 to a parish in the Diocese to support further liturgical training of music staff or to help provide creative liturgical programming. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. See the call for submissions for full details.

Job postings

Bookkeeper needed

Church of the Ascension, Don Mills is seeking a part-time bookkeeper who will process payroll and donations, maintain records and prepare monthly income statements and account reconciliations. For more details, see the job post. Apply to the Rev. Nicholas Morkel at nhmorkel@sympatico.ca.

Parish seeking music director

St. Peter, Erindale, an inclusive church community with a vibrant and growing worship ministry underscored by a strong music program, is looking for a music director and organist. See the full job description for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume, including credentials and contact details for three references, by Nov. 1 to the Rev. Roshni Jayawardena at rector@stpeterserindale.ca.

Music director wanted

St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale is searching for a new music director. Responsibilities include playing the keyboard at the weekly 10 a.m. Sunday service, as well as at special services; directing the choir and encouraging new members; and holding a weekly choir practice. There is currently a monthly contemporary music service with guitar and piano. Familiarity with Anglican liturgy and hymns is beneficial. Resumes will be accepted by email to st.francis.of.assisi.news@gmail.com.

Children’s minister sought

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a children’s minister who will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading the children’s ministry program, which includes children from birth to Grade 5. This position is for 20 to 35 hours per week with a yearly salary. Learn more in the full job post. Apply to HR@stpaulsbloor.org with “Children’s Minister” in the subject line.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. Find a detailed job posting on the parish’s website. To apply, submit a resume to the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org.

Youth leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a divinity student for the position of part-time youth leader who will plan, develop and implement a creative Church School curriculum for youth on Sundays, and support the spiritual guidance, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for more details. To apply, forward a resume and cover to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Oct. 31.

Director of Christian nurture and formation sought

Grace Church on-the-Hill is seeking an individual to oversee an inclusive and welcoming children and family ministry and collaborate with clergy on ongoing Christian formation for adults. See the full job description. To apply, email hr@gracechurchonthehill.ca. To have an informal conversation about the position, email the Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis at micah@gracechurchonthehill.ca.

Parish seeks administrator

St. Mary Magdalene, Toronto is seeking a part-time parish administrator responsible for maintaining day-to-day operations of the parish. Duties include administrative support in the office, serving as the main contact person for people engaging with the church office, preparing weekly bulletins, and assisting in the digital and traditional communications of the parish. See the full job post for more details. For more information or to apply, email ianbell959@gmail.com by Oct. 18.

Bookkeeper wanted

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time bookkeeper/finance assistant who will work closely with the parish administrator and the treasurer. See the full job description for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to hr@holytrinity.to with “Bookkeeper/Finance Assistant” in the subject line.