Bulletin Board Sept. 12

Diocesan business

Nominations invited for Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Victoria/Haliburton, North Peel, St. James, Toronto East and Nottawasaga. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will be closed to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7 so staff can undertake inventory work and other much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed during the closure, but all others will have to wait until the Archives re‐opens. The staff regrets any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Display tables available at Synod

Display tables at Synod will be located in the conference centre foyer and open to attendees on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. If you or your ministry wish to host a display table, contact Caroline Aston, Synod display coordinator, for more information.

Packages mailed for withholding taxes at sources

The 2024 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 15. (Clergy living in a rectory don’t need to apply for this.) Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 12, 2024, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you’d like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source, we recommend that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932). If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

Province increases minimum wage

Minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $1.05, which brings the new rate to $16.55 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, see the Government of Ontario website.

Diocesan events

Register for Synod and Pre-Synod

A virtual meeting to help members prepare for Synod will be held on Oct. 21. Register for Pre-Synod by Oct. 13. Synod itself will be held in-person on Nov. 17-18 at the Sheraton Parkway North Hotel. Register for Synod by Oct. 10. Get more details about Synod on the 2023 Regular Synod page.

Deacons host online series

The deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto invite all to attend their online series “The Art of Resistance: Black Expressions of Truth,” six sessions exploring the Black experience in Canada through the contributions of Black artists and storytellers. Sessions will be held on Zoom. Watch for further details and registration links on the Diocese’s online events calendar.

Oct. 12: Recovering the Truth of Black History in Canada

Nov. 23: The Atlantic Slave Trade: Exile to Babylon

Jan, 18: Emancipation And The Price Of Liberty

Feb. 15: Movement of Blacks to Canada—Loyalists after the American Revolution and through The Underground Railroad (Part 1)

March 21: Movement of Blacks to Canada—Loyalists after the American Revolution and through The Underground Railroad (Part 2)

April 18: Immigration from the Caribbean and the West Indian experience

Event supports Common Table farm

Since 2018, the Common Table farm and market project of Flemingdon Park Ministry has provided fresh produce to people in the Flemingdon Park community, many of whom are newcomers to Canada. As its seed funding comes to an end, Common Table is looking for funding for 2024 and beyond. On Sept. 23 from 2-5 p.m., the farm will host a Harvest Fundraiser with farm tours, tasty treats, music and a silent auction. Admission is free – sign up online. During September, all donations up to $75,000 will be matched by local corporate donor Lucullus Bakery.

Bishop’s Company Dinner returns

The Bishop’s Company Dinner is back in-person on Oct. 20 at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The guest speaker is Blake Goldring, ODT, a business leader, philanthropist and the executive chairman of AGF Management. Believing that the gifts from God must be used to make a better world, Mr. Goldring explains how faith underpins his leadership style, which prioritizes serving the needs of others, both in the boardroom and in the community. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 20. For more details, visit bishopscompanytoronto.ca.

Conference considers social justice issues

This year’s Outreach and Advocacy Conference, “Living in Exile: Inhabiting a World of Displacement,” will take place via Zoom on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Don’t miss this free online event! Visit www.toronto.anglican.ca/outreachconference for details and to register.

Last change to register for youth retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat will take place on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Muskoka Woods, open to anyone age 12-18. The cost is $130 for the retreat, or $180 for the retreat plus round-trip bus ride. This includes all meals, snacks, activities and accommodations. Register online by Sept. 13. No special dietary accommodations will be possible after that date.

External events

Toronto clergy lead Holy Land pilgrimage

The Living Church is holding a pilgrimage to the Holy Land from April 2-12, 2024, led by the Rev. Nathan Humphrey (incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street) and Bishop Jenny Andison (incumbent of St. Paul, Bloor Street). Pilgrims are invited to travel and learn together about the remarkable life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth and reflect more deeply on the gifts of Christian unity and the life of Christ. Learn more using group code 24026.

Rally advocates for undocumented people

Migrant workers, international students and other undocumented people contribute to Canada in myriad ways, growing our food, building our homes, caring for our sick and keeping our university programs going. Yet without permanent resident status, they remain vulnerable to exploitation, without basic rights and protections. On Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., join the rally at Bloor and Yonge calling for status for all. Learn more.

Conference explores preaching in the 21st century

The Living Church is holding Preaching in a Post-Christian Age, a conference on the art and craft of preaching in the 21st century, on Nov. 16-18 in New York City. Keynotes and conversations include preaching as devotion for mission; apostolic preaching; preaching that builds community; building your sermon series; preaching as a sacramental act; and preaching in a post-Christian age. Discounted tickets are available for students and seminarians. Register online.

Session considers refugee sponsorship

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is holding a free online workshop on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon on the topic “Month 13: Ensuring a Smooth Transition.” Learn how to make sure you’ve covered everything a sponsored family needs to know, hear from a newcomer about his experience, and connect with other refugee sponsors. To register, email info@refugeesponsornet.ca.

Marches urge end to fossil fuels

While the United Nations holds a summit on the future of fossil fuels, people around the world will take to the streets to demand a transition away from oil and gas. Events happening in the Diocese include:

Peterborough: Sept. 15, 12-2 p.m. Meet at Confederation Square across from Peterborough City Hall.

Toronto: Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rally at 11 a.m. at Queen’s Park, march begins at 12 p.m.

Course examines apostle Paul

Meet the apostle Paul in a way you’ve never met him before by entering into the struggles of the early Christian communities to which he wrote. “Reading Paul in the Shadow of Empire” is a six-week online course running from Sept. 24-Oct. 29. Cost is on a sliding scale. Visit Bible Remixed for more details and to register.

Job postings

Church seeking sexton

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking a sexton who will support the mission of the parish by being an onsite presence during worship, parish programming and when the building is rented. See the full job description for more details and apply to office@theredeemer.ca.

Parish musician needed

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff is seeking a parish musician who will work in consultation with the incumbent to execute and implement the musical elements of the parish’s Anglican worship and liturgy. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit your CV, along with a maximum of three samples of your organ playing (YouTube videos or audio attachments), to musician@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by Oct. 20.

Parish seeks organist and choir director

St. John the Baptist (Dixie) in Mississauga is seeking a part-time (8 hours per week) organist and choir director who will take leadership of the music ministry in a friendly, inclusive, ethnically diverse congregation. The church has an Allen digital organ and a Schindler grand piano in the sanctuary. For more details, see the full job post. Salary to be discussed, taking into account experience and RCCO guidelines. Apply to the Rev. Daniel Brereton at church@stjohnsdixie.com by Sept. 22.

Music director wanted

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a part-time music director who will have a passion for music, be creative, able to improvise, pivot and work collaboratively in a relaxed worship environment. For more details, see the full job ad. This position requires up to 10 hours per week at $25 per hour, beginning as soon as possible. This is a one-year contract, with possible renewal. To apply, email a cover letter, including a statement of faith, your resume and three recordings of music you have sung and played to priest-stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca.