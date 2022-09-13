Bulletin Board Sept. 13

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Online misconduct policy training available

The Diocese’s online, self-directed Sexual Misconduct Policy training module for parish employees and volunteers is now available. As you know, parishes are required to train their employees, volunteers, deacons and honorary assistants. This work is critical to keeping our ministry safe for all, but it can also be time consuming. With the new training website, parish staff and volunteers will be able to take the training at their own convenience, without the need for a facilitated training session by parishes. It will also make sure training is consistent across the Diocese. There are currently 92 parishes using this program. For more information on how to get started, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Packages mailed for reduction in withholding taxes at source

The 2023 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed out on Aug. 11. (Clergy living in a rectory don’t need to apply for this.) Clergy receiving a housing allowance need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. The diocesan payroll office must receive your written approval from the CRA by Jan. 13, 2023, or your housing allowance will be treated as a taxable benefit. If you’d like to have a reduction in withholding taxes at source, we recommend that you submit this paperwork by Sept. 30, as the CRA’s processing time will be 16-20 weeks. If you haven’t received your approval by the middle of December, contact the CRA to follow up. If you receive a paid housing allowance but didn’t receive a package, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239. If you don’t wish to have the reduction in withholding taxes at source, you don’t need to submit this paperwork to the CRA.

Diocesan events

Conversation series considers stewardship

Picking up where “Tending the Soul” left off last spring, Bishop Andrew Asbil is inviting the Diocese to “Tending the Soul of the Steward,” a three-part series that will consider important questions related to personal and parish-based stewardship education. Each hour-long session will include a conversation on a particular topic between church leaders, both lay and ordained, hosted by Bishop Asbil and moderated by Peter Misiaszek, director of Stewardship Development. The dates are:

Oct. 6: What is stewardship?

Oct. 13: How do we implement a year-round stewardship education program?

Oct. 20: How do I give?

Each conversation will start at noon and be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page and YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more details about the panelists.

Register for the Outreach & Advocacy Conference

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Pointing our Feet Toward Right Relationship” with Bishop Riscylla Shaw as the keynote speaker. Workshops will explore not only how we, as members of the Church in a Canadian context, can pursue right relationship with Indigenous peoples, but also how we can build right relationship into other aspects of outreach and justice work. Find workshop and registration details on the conference web page.

Musical cabaret supports Bishop’s Company

All are invited to the Bishop’s Company Cabaret on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. online. Now in its third year, the cabaret highlights the musical talent of the Diocese while bringing everyone together in support of the clergy. This year’s featured artists are the Marion Singers under the direction of Chris Dawes. Register now. A request for donations in support of the Bishop’s Company will be made during the evening. Learn more on the cabaret website and follow the Bishop’s Company on Facebook. Share this event with your family, friends and community.

Youth gather for fall retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat is back this year, scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at Muskoka Woods. All youth aged 12-18 are welcome to attend. This year’s theme is “Redemption: The Story of Us All.” Learn more and register online. If you have any questions, contact the event organizers, Tammy Bussey and Michelle Clouter, at bymcretreat@gmail.com.

Diocesan confirmation service scheduled

There will be a diocesan service of confirmation on Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and email it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 15.

Lay anointers gather for training

On Oct. 29 there will be a Lay Anointer’s Training Day in-person at St. John’s Convent. The day will also provide a time to reflect on anointing within the ministries of healing. Speak with your priest before you register. Register online – space is limited. All attendees must be fully vaccinated, and masks must be worn. The fee is $60.

External events

Online courses offered this fall

Registration is open for two online courses offered this fall by Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat through Bible Remixed:

Love Goes All the Way Down: Discovering the Old Testament God, Sunday evenings from Sept. 25-Oct. 30.

The Secret Life of Hope: Reading the Beatitudes, Monday evenings from Nov. 28-Dec. 19.

Visit www.bibleremixed.ca to learn more. The cost for both courses is on a sliding scale, and scholarships are available.

Resources

Municipal election resource available

Municipal and school board elections will be held across Ontario on Oct. 24. Municipal governments vary considerably in size and structure, yet all are at the forefront of dealing with environmental issues, housing and homelessness, and social programs for people living in poverty. Consult the 2022 Municipal Elections Guide on the Social Justice and Advocacy page for information on municipal structures and responsibilities, as well as suggested questions to ask of candidates in your municipal government.

Grants available to churches

Kindred Credit Union is celebrating 25 years of its Church Builder GICs by giving away five $5,000 grants to help churches address community food security and safe and affordable housing in their communities. Any church in Ontario can enter to win one of these grants until Oct. 31. Visit the credit union website for more details.

Resources celebrate Season of Creation

Season of Creation is a global ecumenical movement to renew our relationship with God and creation, observed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4 every year. In 2019, General Synod passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action and encouraging dioceses and parishes to take part. Find resources to help your parish celebrate on the Creation Care page.

Job postings

Parish seeking administrator

St. Martin, Bay Ridges is seeking a parish administrator to provide essential support to the clergy and wardens for the management and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate must have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, previous experience in an administrative role and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suites. See the full job description for further details. To apply, send a cover letter and resume (attention Wardens) to office@stmartinsanglican.ca. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Parish seeks musician

St. Bride, Clarkson is looking for a musician to work with its pastoral staff, music director and musicians as the part-time leader of the contemporary Christian music team. Contact the Rev. Canon Stephen Peake at rector@churchofstbride.com for more information.

Church seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team. The successful candidate will be dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. A person who is comfortable in the use of media, has a facility with technology, and a passion for social justice and the marginalized would be an asset. Preferred start date by Jan. 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by Nov. 1.

Communications specialist wanted

Redeemer, Bloor St. is looking for a communications specialist for a contract position starting immediately. The contractor should have the technical skills to create web content, posters and signage, and have some understanding of church culture. This is an hourly contract for the next few months as the parish discerns how to staff its ministries. For more information, contact Susan Graham Walker at sgwalker@theredeemer.ca.

Fundraising manager wanted

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking a fundraising manager who will coordinate all aspects of All Saints’ fund development, including the cultivation of individual, corporate and foundation giving. This is a part-time, permanent position. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a cover letter and CV to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Cathedral seeks children, youth and family minister

St. James Cathedral is looking for a lay or ordained minister who will nurture and supervise a healthy ministry with children, youth and family as the cathedral community seeks to implement its new vision. The position is 15 hours per week. Learn more in the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Susan So, executive director, at sso@stjamescathedral.ca.

Part-time caretaker wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking an experienced and dedicated part-time caretaker to clean and maintain the church building and grounds, conduct minor repairs, set up for events and other duties as required. The position is 25 hours per week with some flexibility required and the opportunity to grow. The pay is $25 an hour. For information and to apply, email office@staidansinthebeach.com.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese is seeking a full-time missioner to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. The successful candidate will be a risk taker who can generate ideas, knows how to measure success, learns from failures, advocates for change in a system, and understands their role as a servant of the Church. This position is a three-year contract role and is equally available to lay and ordained candidates. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send your application, including salary expectations, to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Children, youth and family ministry leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a ministry leader who will help build and oversee a ministry of spiritual formation, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families. The successful candidate will plan, develop and implement faith-based, relevant, age-appropriate and innovative Christian-centred programs and support the spiritual formation, fellowship and community needs of families. See the full job post for full details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger and to the churchwarden Tiffany Haddock at stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com.

Youth minister wanted

St. Thomas, Brooklin is working collaboratively with the Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program to engage a paid minister to help coordinate and lead programing for youth. See the job description. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to office@stthomasbrooklin.com, addressed to the Rev. Benjamin Gillard. Applications will be reviewed on rolling basis, so apply early.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. For more details, see the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.