Bulletin Board Sept. 23

Diocesan business

Survey maps reconciliation network

Anglicans across the Diocese have been organizing and collaborating around the goals of reconciliation with Indigenous communities for decades. The diocesan Right Relations ministries would like to develop an accessible database and resource-sharing network so that ministries, working groups and committees can be aware of and support one another. Fill out a short survey to let the Right Relations Collective know about your parish’s activities.

Trustee changing for cemetery funds

If you’re a churchwarden or cemetery board member in a parish with a cemetery, you should have received communication regarding a change in trustee for your perpetual care funds. If you haven’t received such a notification or haven’t yet responded, contact Stu Hutcheson, interim director of Finance, at shutcheson@toronto.anglican.ca as soon as possible.

Updates needed for prayer cycle

The 2025-26 Outreach and Advocacy prayer cycle begins on Advent I (Nov. 30) and features the outreach and advocacy ministries of parishes from across the Diocese. It’s a great way to uphold each other in prayer and learn what other parishes are doing. Open the current version of the prayer cycle, find the entry for your parish (they’re listed alphabetically) and send any updates to Elin Goulden by Oct. 20. Copies will be available at Synod.

Stories of reconciliation compiled

In marking the 10th anniversary of the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the Diocese is reflecting on its journey with the calls over the past decade. Consider one story or action you would like to share and have highlighted in the Right Relations Collective’s 10 Years of Action project. Send a reflection and any photos you have permission to share to the Rev. Leigh Kern, Right Relations Coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca.

Risk and Governance meeting dates posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance committee are:

Oct. 2 deadline for Oct. 16 meeting

Oct. 30 deadline for Nov. 13 meeting

Nov. 27 deadline for Dec. 11 meeting

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Scarborough, Etobicoke-Humber, Toronto East, Oshawa and Huronia. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 17.

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will close to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1-31 so staff can focus on much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives reopens on Nov. 4. Staff are also planning another month-long closure in October next year, followed by shorter two-week closures in subsequent years. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Diocesan events

Anglicans invited to lift up hearts

The next Lift Up Our Hearts service will take place on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at St. James, Orillia, with the Rev. Dr. Rob Hurkmans preaching. With beautiful liturgies, music, preachers and lay witness talks, these services have brought Anglicans from across the Diocese together to worship God and receive the renewal the Holy Spirit offers through Word and Sacrament. The service will also be livestreamed. To learn more, visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal page. The final service will take place on Oct. 25 at St. Paul, Bloor Street, with the Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley preaching.

Workshop considers parish properties

Church buildings tell stories of faith, community and history – but they also need care. Join the Property Resources team for “Caring for Sacred Spaces” on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m., a workshop exploring practical ways to preserve and protect parish properties. Participants will look at how to plan for maintenance costs and take proactive steps that can help avoid major repairs in the future. Register online.

Register for the Outreach Conference

The 2025 diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca will be the keynote speaker. As an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer and professor, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia, and Communion Forest Facilitator for the Americas, he has a wealth of experience and expertise to share. The conference will also feature a range of workshops on timely justice topics. Register on the Outreach Conference page. Share the poster (available as a PDF for printing or JPG for online use) to promote it in your parish.

Foundation hosts will-creation clinic

Are you worried about the fate of your loved ones if you were to pass away? Do you have a treasured item you wish to leave with someone? The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is hosting a community will-creation clinic on Oct. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels. This free clinic will help you create a legal will in 20-30 minutes. This event is open to people in the community, especially those with limited income or experiencing homelessness. Learn more and download a flyer on the diocesan website.

Dinner supports clergy

The Bishop’s Company is working its way toward another sold-out dinner on Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites. Join guest speaker the Hon. Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. Active in community development initiatives, Mayor Carter lends his time to many philanthropic endeavours and has a deep commitment to making a difference for those in need. The evening will be hosted by the Rev. Denise Byard, and musical performances will be led by Deb Whalen-Blaize, offering a selection of familiar tunes in the context of faith. Tickets are $190 per seat or $1,750 per table. For full details, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Principal to be installed

Dr. Kristen Deede Johnson will be installed as the 11th principal of Wycliffe College on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Sheraton Hall, followed by a reception in the Great Hall. For more information and to register for the reception, visit the Wycliffe College website. The event will also be livestreamed at www.wycliffecollege.ca.

Fall events consider legacy giving

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is hosting Wine, Wisdom & Generosity, a series of relaxed and inspiring gatherings. Enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and explore how your generosity can make a lasting impact through planned giving. Attendees will hear practical advice on planning their legacy for their parish, learn about the foundation’s free online will-writing program, and have the chance to connect with bishops and fellow Anglicans in meaningful conversation. These free events are open to all. To learn more, contact Mary Lynne Stewart at adtf@toronto.anglican.ca. The dates are:

Oct. 1, 5-7 p.m. at St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street

Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, Norway

Dinner supports theological education

Wycliffe College is holding its annual Principal’s Dinner on Oct. 16. Dr. Kristen Deede Johnson, the college’s newly appointed principal, will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $215 for individuals and $1,695 for a table of eight. Reserve your seat or table by Oct. 3 on the Wycliffe College website.

External events

Nouwen inspires play

The Henri Nouwen Society, in partnership with Imago, is putting on four performances of The Beloved Son, a new one-man play inspired by the life of Henri Nouwen. The performance explores themes of identity, love and grace. The dates are:

Oct. 21 at Waterloo Christian Reformed Church, 209 Bearinger Rd., Waterloo

Oct. 22 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 630 Spadina Ave., Toronto

Oct. 24 at L’Arche Daybreak, 11339 Yonge St., Richmond Hill

Oct. 25 at Meadowlands Fellowship Church, 211 Stonehenge Dr., Ancaster

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Get more information and buy tickets online. Download the poster to share with your community.

Resources

Parishes invited to observe Orange Shirt Day

For many Indigenous families, September can be a painful time, recalling memories of family separation, abduction and legally enforced attendance at Indian Residential School or Indian Day School. Every year, on a Sunday close to Sept. 30, parishes are invited to solemnly observe Orange Shirt Day in solidarity and prayerful memory. Resources available include:

Preaching and Teaching Orange Shirt Day: includes sermon resources, youth ministry activities and educational resources

Event list: September 2025 events for Orange Shirt Day

Job postings

Junior youth minister wanted

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time junior youth ministry leader to deepen community among junior youth (ages 10-14) at St. Clement’s. Through interactive engagement and Christ-centred conversation, the successful applicant will encourage tweens to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the job posting on the St. Clement’s website and apply to hr@stclementsto.ca. The position will remain open until filled.

Children & youth ministry coordinator sought

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time children and youth ministry coordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage the parish’s children and youth in their faith development and life journey. The position will start in September with a time commitment of 6-10 hours per week, including Sundays. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Sept. 30.

Parish seeking lay minister of music

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a part-time minister of music (about 12-15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to experience. The deadline for applications is Sept. 25, though the position will remain open until filled.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to help strengthen the church’s operations, ensuring that day-to-day operations run smoothly and that the parish’s mission can flourish. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a resume and short cover letter outlining your interest to stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled, ideally by Oct. 1.

Outreach nurse needed

All Saints Church-Community Centre, Holy Trinity, Trinity Square and Redeemer, Bloor St. are seeking a street outreach nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining dignity and respect for the clients encountered in the programs and communities of the three parishes in downtown Toronto. See the job post for more details. To apply, email a resume and cover letter describing how your skills, experience and interests align with the position to sheila@allsaintstoronto.com including “Street Outreach Nurse” in the subject line.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Olave, Swansea is seeking a friendly, reliable and detail-oriented parish administrator who will perform a wide range of administrative and financial tasks, working closely with parish leadership and acting as a primary point of contact for parishioners, clergy and the wider community. To read the full job description, visit stolaves.ca/parish-administrator. To apply, send your resume and a brief cover letter to cw-stolaveswansea@toronto.anglican.ca with the subject line “Parish Administrator Application.”