Bulletin Board Sept. 9

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Nominations invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

Nominations are invited for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto to recognize and honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Scarborough, Etobicoke-Humber, Toronto East, Oshawa and Huronia. Download the nomination form from the Order of the Diocese of Toronto page. The deadline is Nov. 17.

Youth invited to Synod

Are you age 16-30 and passionate about youth ministry or curious to know how the Church makes decisions? You can apply to be a youth delegate at diocesan Synod. Youth members join other young Anglicans at the Pre-Synod meeting (Oct. 4) and Synod (Nov. 7-8), where they’ll have the chance to meet new people, share their voices and vote on key issues that shape our Church. To apply, you need to be a member of your church’s vestry and have received Holy Communion at least three times in the past year. Check out the poster for more details, talk to your parish priest and send your form to Ajith Philip at aphilip@toronto.anglican.ca.

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will close to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1-31 so staff can focus on much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives reopens on Nov. 4. Staff are also planning another month-long closure in October next year, followed by shorter two-week closures in subsequent years. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

T1213 packages emailed

The 2026 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was emailed July 23-24. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you don’t receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up by phoning 1-800-959-8281. The Diocese must receive a copy of the letter from the CRA to process your tax reduction at source, so forward a copy by Jan. 14, 2026. If you send your letter after that date, retroactive adjustments will be applied to future payrolls to make up the tax credit.

Diocesan events

Register for the Outreach Conference

The 2025 diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca will be the keynote speaker. As an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer and professor, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia, and Communion Forest Facilitator for the Americas, he has a wealth of experience and expertise to share. The conference will also feature a range of workshops on timely justice topics. Register on the Outreach Conference page.

Dinner supports clergy

The 64th annual Bishop’s Company Dinner will take place on Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites. This year’s speaker will be Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. Active in community development initiatives, Mayor Carter lends his time to many philanthropic endeavours and has a deep commitment to making a difference for those in need. Early-bird tickets are on sale at $175 per seat or $1,650 per table. Starting Sept. 20, regular rates will be $190 per seat and $1,750 per table. For full details, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Principal to be installed

Dr. Kristen Deede Johnson will be installed as the 11th principal of Wycliffe College on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Sheraton Hall, followed by a reception in the Great Hall. For more information and to register for the reception, visit the Wycliffe College website.

Fall events consider legacy giving

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is hosting Wine, Wisdom & Generosity, a series of relaxed and inspiring gatherings. Enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and explore how your generosity can make a lasting impact through planned giving. Attendees will hear practical advice on planning their legacy for their parish, learn about the foundation’s free online will-writing program, and have the chance to connect with bishops and fellow Anglicans in meaningful conversation. These free events are open to all. To learn more, contact Mary Lynne Stewart at adtf@toronto.anglican.ca. The dates are:

Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m. at St. John, York Mills

Oct. 1, 5-7 p.m. at St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street

Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, Norway

Christians gather for Season of Creation

The global Season of Creation brings Christians around the world together in prayer and action for the care of God’s creation. All are invited to attend the diocesan Season of Creation service on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul, Midhurst. Bring a token (leaf, branch, stone, feather or similar) from a local forest or wooded area near you to help create a visual “forest web” of the Diocese. (Don’t uproot living plants or pick whole wildflowers.) Visit the Creation Care page to find resources to help your parish observe the season and participate in the Anglican Communion Forest movement.

College holds dinner

Wycliffe College is holding its annual Principal’s Dinner on Oct. 16. Dr. Kristen Deede Johnson, the college’s newly appointed principal, will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $215 for individuals and $1,695 for a table of eight. For more information and to register, visit the Wycliffe College website.

Refugee agency holds fundraiser

AURA, the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance, is holding its annual Walk & Roll for Refugees on Sept. 27-28. Choose a fundraising event, sign up as a team or an individual, and invite family, friends and fellow parishioners to participate or donate. This year AURA is hoping for at least two new Anglican teams to join in. Learn more and sign up online.

Tech forum considers Windows updates

Microsoft’s support and security updates for Windows 10 will end on Oct. 14. If your parish uses this operating system, including for your worship presentation software, now is the time to plan. Join a Shop Talk advice workshop on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to get practical guidance on transitioning from Windows 10 and making sure your presentation tools remain secure. Register now by emailing your name and parish to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca. This forum is suitable for parish administrators, tech team members or anyone interested in this topic.

Season offers fall workshops

The Season of Spiritual Renewal fall workshops are open for registration. Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page for more details on Especially for Lectors, Hospitality and the Spiritual Life of a Church, Preaching Evangelistically, and A New and Ancient Evangelism.

Youth invited to fall retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge Youth Retreat on Sept. 26-28 at Muskoka Woods, open to youth ages 12-18. The cost is $130 for the weekend, and $50 for the optional bus. All meals, snacks, accommodations and activities are included. Sign up online. The deadline is Sept. 14.

External events

Vespers observes Season of Creation

Development and Peace ― Caritas Canada is holding ecumenical vespers for the Season of Creation on Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 520 Sherbourne St., Back Terrace. The theme is “planting seeds of peace and hope.” All are welcome.

Workshop considers crisis in refugee sponsorship

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network is hosting a free online workshop for private refugee sponsors on “Handling Crisis in Sponsorship” on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. What would you do if faced with a crisis during sponsorship, such as domestic violence, child welfare issues or tenants’ rights? Learn about your responsibility and where to go for professional guidance on these issues. After the event, you are welcome to join a discussion with other sponsors who have experienced these issues. Register online.

Resources

Parishes invited to observe Orange Shirt Day

For many Indigenous families, September can be a painful time, recalling memories of family separation, abduction and legally enforced attendance at Indian Residential School or Indian Day School. Every year, on a Sunday close to Sept. 30, parishes are invited to solemnly observe Orange Shirt Day in solidarity and prayerful memory. Resources available include:

Preaching and Teaching Orange Shirt Day: includes sermon resources, youth ministry activities and educational resources

Event list: September 2025 events for Orange Shirt Day

Job postings

Parish seeking lay minister of music

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a part-time minister of music (about 12-15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to experience. The deadline for applications is Sept. 25, though the position will remain open until filled.

Outreach nurse needed

All Saints Church-Community Centre, Holy Trinity, Trinity Square and Redeemer, Bloor St. are seeking a street outreach nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining dignity and respect for the clients encountered in the programs and communities of the three parishes in downtown Toronto. See the job post for more details. To apply, email a resume and cover letter describing how your skills, experience and interests align with the position to sheila@allsaintstoronto.com including “Street Outreach Nurse” in the subject line.

Children & youth ministry coordinator sought

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time children and youth ministry coordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage the parish’s children and youth in their faith development and life journey. The position will start in September with a time commitment of 6-10 hours per week, including Sundays. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Sept. 15.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Olave, Swansea is seeking a friendly, reliable and detail-oriented parish administrator who will perform a wide range of administrative and financial tasks, working closely with parish leadership and acting as a primary point of contact for parishioners, clergy and the wider community. To read the full job description, visit stolaves.ca/parish-administrator. To apply, send your resume and a brief cover letter to cw-stolaveswansea@toronto.anglican.ca with the subject line “Parish Administrator Application.”

Children’s minister wanted

St. John the Baptist, Norway seeks an individual with spiritual gifts of leadership, evangelism and discipleship, organization and teaching of children ages 14 and under to be its children’s minister. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward your resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Diocese seeking DEI advisor

The Diocese of Toronto is seeking a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor who will provide subject matter expertise, guidance and advice to all departments and across the Diocese to ensure that DEI is woven throughout work and ministry. See the full job description for more details.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Margaret, New Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to help strengthen the church’s operations, ensuring that day-to-day operations run smoothly and that the parish’s mission can flourish. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a resume and short cover letter outlining your interest to stmargaretnewtoronto@toronto.anglican.ca. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled, ideally by Oct. 1.