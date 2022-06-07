Clergy in Motion, June 7
Appointments
- The Rev. Michelle Stanford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist (Dixie) beginning June 7, 2022.
- The Rev. Alison Falby has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, Sherbourne St. beginning July 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Graham McCaffrey has been appointed Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury beginning August 1, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Bishop Strachan School Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- All Saints, Collingwood
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. John, East Orangeville
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- St. Cyprian
Ordinations
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl will be ordained a Priest at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 6:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm.
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth – June 12, 2022 at 10:00am.
- The Rev. Gerlyn Henry – Priest-in-Charge of Church of the Holy Wisdom – June 23, 2022 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – July 17, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Judy Herron-Graham has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. George Memorial, Oshawa will be July 31, 2022.