Clergy in Motion, June 7

Appointments

The Rev. Michelle Stanford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist (Dixie) beginning June 7, 2022.

The Rev. Alison Falby has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, Sherbourne St. beginning July 1, 2022.

The Rev. Graham McCaffrey has been appointed Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury beginning August 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Bishop Strachan School Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

All Saints, Collingwood

Christ Church, Bolton

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Ordinations

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl will be ordained a Priest at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 6:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth – June 12, 2022 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry – Priest-in-Charge of Church of the Holy Wisdom – June 23, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – July 17, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements