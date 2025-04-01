 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – April 1

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
  • Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
  • St. Mark, Midland
  • St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • N/A

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

  • N/A

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Brampton
  • St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Ordinations

  • The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm:
    • Michael Brain
    • Denise Byard
    • Rajini Lyman
    • Tiffany Robinson
  • The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.
  • The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:
    • Monica Bustamante
    • Juan Iglesias
    • Marco Suarez

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.
  • Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – 8th Reverend Mother of the Sisterhood of St John the Divine – Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:30am in the Convent Chapel. Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert was elected by the Sisters to succeed the current Reverend Mother, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, who has completed her 10-year term of office. If attending the service in person, please RSVP to their website RSVP link by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
  • The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.