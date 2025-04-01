Clergy in Motion, April 1

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm: Michael Brain Denise Byard Rajini Lyman Tiffany Robinson



The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:

Monica Bustamante Juan Iglesias Marco Suarez



Celebrations of New Ministry