Clergy in Motion, April 1
Appointments
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Other Process
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm:
- Michael Brain
- Denise Byard
- Rajini Lyman
- Tiffany Robinson
- The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:
- Monica Bustamante
- Juan Iglesias
- Marco Suarez
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.
- Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – 8th Reverend Mother of the Sisterhood of St John the Divine – Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:30am in the Convent Chapel. Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert was elected by the Sisters to succeed the current Reverend Mother, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, who has completed her 10-year term of office. If attending the service in person, please RSVP to their website RSVP link by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
- The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.