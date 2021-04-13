Clergy in Motion, April 13

Appointments

The Rev. Pamela Rayment has been appointed Regional Dean of Eglinton Deanery as of April 6, 2021.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole beginning June 1, 2021.

Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Assistant Curate of Redeemer, Bloor Street beginning September 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. James Cathedral – Vicar (Expressions of interest to this email)

St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)

St. Luke, Creemore (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

St. Paul, Brighton

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Kuhl Claire Latimer-Dennis Micah Latimer-Dennis Ginnie Wong



Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay



The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea



The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff



The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple



Retirements