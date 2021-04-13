Clergy in Motion, April 13
Appointments
- The Rev. Pamela Rayment has been appointed Regional Dean of Eglinton Deanery as of April 6, 2021.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole beginning June 1, 2021.
- Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Assistant Curate of Redeemer, Bloor Street beginning September 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. James Cathedral – Vicar (Expressions of interest to this email)
- St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- St. Luke, Creemore (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
- St. Paul, Brighton
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 at 4:30pm:
-
- Andrew Kuhl
- Claire Latimer-Dennis
- Micah Latimer-Dennis
- Ginnie Wong
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
-
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
-
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
-
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
-
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
Retirements
- The Rev. Keith Joyce has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Paul, Brighton will be June 27, 2021.