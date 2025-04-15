Clergy in Motion, April 15

Appointments

Glenda Burk has been appointed Deacon of St. George, Haliburton beginning May 24, 2025.

Rajini Lyman has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning June 1, 2025.

The Rev. Don Beyers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning July 14, 2025.

Denise Byard has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Luke, Peterborough and St. John, Ida beginning August 1, 2025.

The Rev. Carol Shih has been appointed Associate Priest of St. John, Willowdale beginning August 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm: Michael Brain Denise Byard Rajini Lyman Tiffany Robinson



The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Glenda Burk will be ordained a deacon at St. George, Haliburton on May 24, 2025 at 11:00am.

The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:

Monica Bustamante Juan Iglesias Marco Suarez



Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.

Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – 8 th Reverend Mother of the Sisterhood of St John the Divine – Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:30am in the Convent Chapel. Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert was elected by the Sisters to succeed the current Reverend Mother, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, who has completed her 10-year term of office. If attending the service in person, please RSVP to their website RSVP link by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Conclusions

The Rev. Rebecca Bridges will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto on April 30, 2025. She will be taking up appointment with the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee.

Retirements