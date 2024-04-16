Clergy in Motion, April 16
Appointments
- The Most Rev. Fred Hiltz has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Jude, Wexford as of April 11, 2024.
- The Rev. Maria Ling has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Barnabas, Chester beginning May 6, 2024.
- Oliver Lim has been appointed Assistant Curate of Grace Church, Markham beginning July 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Our Saviour
- St. Christopher – Associate Priest
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Ordinations
- The Rev. Carol Shih will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm:
- Oliver Lim
- Amy Pauley
- Ajith Varghese
- Matthew Waterman
- Becca Whitla
- Mackenzie Wolf
- The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Irina Dubinski – Incumbent of St. Timothy, North Toronto – April 28, 2024 at 10:00am.
Retirements
- The Rev. Bryce Sangster has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at the Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath will be June 30, 2024.