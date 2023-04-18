Clergy in Motion, April 18
Appointments
- The Rev. Robert Mitchell has been appointed Regional Dean of Parkdale – Toronto West Deanery beginning May 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. James Cathedral (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:
- Ms Hannah Johnston
- Ms Carol Shih
- Mr Doug Smith
- Ms Paige Souter
- Mr Abraham Thomas
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Incumbent of St. Bede – April 22, 2023 at 5:00pm.
- The Rev. Christopher Dangpilen – Incumbent of San Lorenzo Ruiz Church – May 28, 2023 at 2:30pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Ron Duncan will conclude his appointment as Priest-in-Charge of Atonement, Alderwood on April 30, 2023.