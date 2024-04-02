 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – April 2

Clergy in Motion, April 2

Appointments

  • The Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough as of February 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Canon Ted McCollum has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. James, Fenelon Falls as of February 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Canon Darrell Wright has been appointed Canonical Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, East Orangeville as of April 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Dr. Arthur Boers has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Brampton beginning April 21, 2024.
  • The Rev. Dr. Stephen Drakeford has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning May 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Martha Gordon (Johannesburg) has been appointed Incumbent of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning May 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Ali McIntosh has been appointed Associate Priest of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning May 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • St. Paul, Newmarket
  • St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Brampton
  • St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Carol Shih will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.
  • The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm:
    • Oliver Lim
    • Amy Pauley
    • Ajith Varghese
    • Matthew Waterman
    • Becca Whitla
    • Mackenzie Wolf
  • The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.
  • The Rev. Irina Dubinski – Incumbent of St. Timothy, North Toronto – April 28, 2024 at 10:00am.

