Clergy in Motion, April 29
Appointments
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Aidan, Toronto as of April 27, 2025.
- The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Regional Dean of Holland Deanery beginning May 1, 2025.
- The Ven. Theadore Hunt has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Brampton beginning June 15, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- Redeemer, Bloor St. – Associate Priest
- St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. George on-the-Hill
Other Process
-
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm:
- Michael Brain
- Denise Byard
- Rajini Lyman
- Tiffany Robinson
- The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- Glenda Burk will be ordained a deacon at St. George, Haliburton on May 24, 2025 at 11:00am.
- The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:
-
- Monica Bustamante
- Juan Iglesias
- Marco Suarez
- The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf will be ordained a priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on June 4, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.
- Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – 8th Reverend Mother of the Sisterhood of St John the Divine – Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:30am in the Convent Chapel. Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert was elected by the Sisters to succeed the current Reverend Mother, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, who has completed her 10-year term of office. If attending the service in person, please RSVP to their website RSVP link by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
- The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Rory Honeyghan – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket – June 6, 2025 at 7:00pm.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2, briefly returning in June for Synod Council and General Synod. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary:
May 5-June 18 Bishop Kevin Robertson
June 30-July 4 Bishop Kevin Robertson
July 5-11 Bishop Peter Fenty
July 12-18 Bishop Kevin Robertson
July 19-25 Bishop Peter Fenty
July 26-August 8 Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 9-September 1 Bishop Peter Fenty
For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.