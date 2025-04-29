Clergy in Motion, April 29

Appointments

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Aidan, Toronto as of April 27, 2025.

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Regional Dean of Holland Deanery beginning May 1, 2025.

The Ven. Theadore Hunt has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Brampton beginning June 15, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm: Michael Brain Denise Byard Rajini Lyman Tiffany Robinson



The Rev. Amy Pauley will be ordained a priest at All Saints, Collingwood on May 2, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Glenda Burk will be ordained a deacon at St. George, Haliburton on May 24, 2025 at 11:00am.

The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:

Monica Bustamante Juan Iglesias Marco Suarez

The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf will be ordained a priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on June 4, 2025 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.

Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert – 8 th Reverend Mother of the Sisterhood of St John the Divine – Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:30am in the Convent Chapel. Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert was elected by the Sisters to succeed the current Reverend Mother, Sr. Elizabeth Rolfe-Thomas, who has completed her 10-year term of office. If attending the service in person, please RSVP to their website RSVP link by Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Rory Honeyghan – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket – June 6, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2, briefly returning in June for Synod Council and General Synod. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary:

May 5-June 18 Bishop Kevin Robertson

June 30-July 4 Bishop Kevin Robertson

July 5-11 Bishop Peter Fenty

July 12-18 Bishop Kevin Robertson

July 19-25 Bishop Peter Fenty

July 26-August 8 Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 9-September 1 Bishop Peter Fenty

For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.