Clergy in Motion, April 30
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary, Magdalene beginning May 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Leonard Leader has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough beginning May 5, 2024.
- The Rev. David Bryant has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Churchill and Cookstown beginning May 27, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Our Saviour
- St. Christopher – Associate Priest
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm:
- Oliver Lim
- Amy Pauley
- Ajith Varghese
- Matthew Waterman
- Becca Whitla
- Mackenzie Wolf
- The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa – May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Retirements
- The Rev. Pam Alderson has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Andrew, Alliston will be May 26, 2024.