Clergy in Motion, April 30

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary, Magdalene beginning May 1, 2024.

The Rev. Leonard Leader has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough beginning May 5, 2024.

The Rev. David Bryant has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Churchill and Cookstown beginning May 27, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm: Oliver Lim Amy Pauley Ajith Varghese Matthew Waterman Becca Whitla Mackenzie Wolf

The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa – May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Retirements