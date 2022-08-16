Clergy in Motion, August 16

Appointments

Rosalinde St. Thomas has been appointed Youth Ministry Apprenticeship Program (YMAP) Coordinator as of July 27, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Peter (Erindale)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene – September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm.

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – September 18, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton -Incumbent of Lloydtown – September 24, 2022 at 1:00pm (at St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg).

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby – October 2, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls – October 16, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Graham McCaffrey – Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury – October 16, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from August 9 – September 9. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

August 15 – 26 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 27- September 9 – Bishop Peter Fenty