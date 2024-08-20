Clergy in Motion, August 20

Appointments

The Rev. Bryce Sangster has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Penetanguishene as of August 19, 2024.

The Rev. Rory Honeyghan (Jamaica) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket beginning September 1, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Anthony Jemmott has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa beginning September 1, 2024.

The Rt. Rev. Philip Poole has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Shanty Bay beginning September 1, 2024 while the Incumbent is on sabbatical.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Ordinations