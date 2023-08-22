Clergy in Motion, August 22
Appointments
- The Rev. Jillian Ruch has been appointed School Chaplain of Havergal College beginning September 1, 2023 in addition to her current appointment as Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. James Cathedral
Ordinations & Receptions
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin – Incumbent of St. Cuthbert, Leaside – September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm.
- The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Lori Pilatzke has concluded her appointment as Incumbent of St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia as of July 30, 2023.
- The Rev. Peter Gachira will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield on August 27, 2023.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from August 5 – September 4. During this time, the following Commissary has been appointed:
August 16 – September 4 – Bishop Peter Fenty