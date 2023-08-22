Clergy in Motion, August 22

Appointments

The Rev. Jillian Ruch has been appointed School Chaplain of Havergal College beginning September 1, 2023 in addition to her current appointment as Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin – Incumbent of St. Cuthbert, Leaside – September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm.

The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.

Conclusions

The Rev. Lori Pilatzke has concluded her appointment as Incumbent of St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia as of July 30, 2023.

The Rev. Peter Gachira will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield on August 27, 2023.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from August 5 – September 4. During this time, the following Commissary has been appointed:

August 16 – September 4 – Bishop Peter Fenty