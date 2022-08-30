Clergy in Motion, August 30

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. John Oakes has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Paul, Bloor Street as of August 28, 2022.

The Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Church St. James as of August 28, 2022.

The Rev. Canon David Brinton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake while the Incumbent is on study leave beginning September 19, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin has been appointed Incumbent of St. Cuthbert, Leaside beginning September 1, 2022.

The Rev. Evan Silcox has been appointed Incumbent of Incarnation beginning September 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Peter (Erindale)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene – September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm.

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – September 18, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton -Incumbent of Lloydtown – September 24, 2022 at 1:00pm (at St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg).

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby – October 2, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls – October 16, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Graham McCaffrey – Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury – October 16, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Peter Walker has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at Grace Church on-the-Hill will be November 6, 2022.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from August 9 – September 9. During this time, the following Commissary has been appointed:

August 27- September 9 – Bishop Peter Fenty