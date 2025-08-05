Clergy in Motion, August 5

Appointments

The Rev. Vickie Edgeworth Pitcher has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Penetanguishene beginning September 15, 2025.

The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope beginning September 21, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil is on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary.

For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.