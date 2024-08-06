Clergy in Motion, August 6
Appointments
- The Rev. Vickie Edgeworth Pitcher has been appointed Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery as of August 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ Church, Deer Park (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation until August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:
July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty