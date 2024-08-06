Clergy in Motion, August 6

Appointments

The Rev. Vickie Edgeworth Pitcher has been appointed Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery as of August 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation until August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty