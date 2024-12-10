Clergy in Motion, December 10

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Connie Phillipson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of October 21, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George, Haliburton as of December 1, 2024.

The Rev. Margaret Milne (Arctic) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George, Haliburton as of December 1, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Peter, Cobourg as of December 1, 2024.

The Rev. Capt. Mark Kalvaitis (ELCIC) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of All Saints Church Community Centre as of December 4, 2024.

The Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Trinity East (Little Trinity) as of December 4, 2024.

The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration as of December 8, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Celebrations of New Ministry