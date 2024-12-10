Clergy in Motion, December 10
Appointments
- The Rev. Dr. Connie Phillipson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of October 21, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George, Haliburton as of December 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Margaret Milne (Arctic) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George, Haliburton as of December 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Peter, Cobourg as of December 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Capt. Mark Kalvaitis (ELCIC) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of All Saints Church Community Centre as of December 4, 2024.
- The Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Trinity East (Little Trinity) as of December 4, 2024.
- The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration as of December 8, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Deer Park
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. John Runza – Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield – January 25, 2025 at 11:00am.