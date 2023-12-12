Clergy in Motion, December 12
Appointments
- The Rev. Donald Beyers has been appointed Incumbent of St. Anne, Toronto beginning January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Martha Gordon (Johannesburg) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Scarborough beginning January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley has been appointed Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning February 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
Ordinations
- The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm. Clergy of the Diocese of Toronto are invited to vest and process (white stole); please RSVP to Amanda Lowry.
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Byron Gilmore has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at Christ Church, Brampton will be April 7, 2024.