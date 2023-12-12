 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion – December 12

Appointments

  • The Rev. Donald Beyers has been appointed Incumbent of St. Anne, Toronto beginning January 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Martha Gordon (Johannesburg) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning January 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Ravi Kalison has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Scarborough beginning January 1, 2024.
  • The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley has been appointed Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning February 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm. Clergy of the Diocese of Toronto are invited to vest and process (white stole); please RSVP to Amanda Lowry.

Retirements

  • The Rev. Canon Dr. Byron Gilmore has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at Christ Church, Brampton will be April 7, 2024.

  • The Rev. Robin Peasgood has been appointed Pastoral Care Provider for retired clergy of Victoria Haliburton Deanery as of October 1, 2017.
  • The Rev. Matt Adams has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Aidan, Toronto as of December 3, 2017.
  • The Rt. Rev. Dr. Michael Pollesel has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Dunstan of Canterbury as of December 3, 2017.
  • The Rev. Canon Ron Davidson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Bride, Clarkson as of December 4, 2017.
  • The Rev. Claire Goodrich Dyer has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Church, Scarborough as of December 10, 2017.
  • The Rev. Joanna Manning has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Holy Trinity, Trinity Square as of December 10, 2017.
  • The Rev. Canon John Anderson has been appointed Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery beginning January 1, 2018.
  • The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton and St. Margaret, Wilberforce beginning January 1, 2018.
  • The Ven. William Gray has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River beginning January 1, 2018.
  • The Ven. Elizabeth Hardy has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, East Orangeville beginning January 1, 2018.
  • The Rev. Janet Sidey has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilary, Cooksville beginning January 1, 2018.
  • The Rev. Canon John Wilton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Bolton beginning January 6, 2018.

 

First Phase – Parish Selection Committee in Formation (not yet receiving names):

  • St. John, Bowmanville
  • Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
  • St. Andrew, Scarborough

Second Phase – Parish Selection Committee (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford & Burnt River (Trent Durham)

Third Phase – Parish Selection Committee Interviewing (no longer receiving names):

  • N/A

 

  • The Rev. Molly Finlay will be ordained a Priest at All Saints, Whitby on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 11:00am.

 

  • Trent Durham
    • The Rev. Canon Kit Greaves – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial, Oshawa – January 28, 2018 at 4pm.
  • York-Credit Valley
    • The Rev. Michael Stuchbery – Incumbent of St. Philip, Etobicoke – January 28, 2018 at 4pm.
  • York-Scarborough
    • The Rev. Canon Cheryl Palmer – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 28, 2017 at 4pm.
  • York-Simcoe – N/A

 

  • The Rev. Canon Anne Moore has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at the Parish of Haliburton will be December 31, 2017.