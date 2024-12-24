Clergy in Motion, December 24

Appointments

The Rev. Martha Riddell (Ontario) has been appointed Interim Chaplain of Bishop Strachan School while the Chaplain, the Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis is on maternity leave as of December 16, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Derek Stapleton has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Paul, L’Amoreaux as of December 20, 2024.

The Rev. Bob Bettson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Michael the Archangel beginning January 1, 2025.

The Rev. Elivered Mulongo has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Messiah beginning January 1, 2025.

The Rev. James Shire has been appointed Interim Associate Priest of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning January 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

The Rev. Matthew Waterman will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry