Clergy in Motion, December 9

Appointments

The Rev. Susan Tate has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Paul, Lindsay as of November 24, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Ven. Theadore Hunt – Incumbent of Christ Church, Brampton – January 18, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen will conclude her contract as Coordinator of the Season of Spiritual Renewal on December 31, 2025.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields has announced his retirement. His last Sunday as Sub-Dean and Vicar of St. James Cathedral will be May 31, 2026.

Commissary

Bishop Kevin Robertson will be serving as Commissary from November 25 – December 10 while Bishop Andrew Asbil is travelling internationally, including a visit to the Holy Land with Canadian Friends of Sabeel. Bishop Riscylla Shaw is also out of the country November 26 – December 9 attending a World Council of Churches gathering in Jakarta, Indonesia.