Clergy in Motion – February 16

Appointments

The Rev. Geoffrey Lloyd has been appointed Associate Priest of All Saints, Whitby as of December 1, 2020.

The Rev. Mary Bell-Plouffe has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Campbellford, Hastings and Roseneath while the Incumbent is on leave as of February 8, 2021.

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff beginning May 1, 2021.

The Rev. Pam Prideaux has been appointed Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea beginning May 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul, Lindsay

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

Trent Durham– The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield. The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering). The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope. The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley – The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

York-Scarborough – The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines. The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

York-Simcoe – The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth. The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple



Retirements