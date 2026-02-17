Clergy in Motion, February 17

Appointments

The Rev. Martha Gordon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah while the Priest-in-Charge is on leave as of February 16, 2026.

The Rev. David Malina (ELCIC) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mark, Midland beginning May 1, 2026.

The Rev. Matthew Waterman has been appointed Associate Priest of St. James Cathedral beginning May 6, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

Ordinations

The Rev. Tiffany Robinson will be ordained a priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on March 14, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Rajini Lyman will be ordained a priest at St. George Memorial, Oshawa on March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry