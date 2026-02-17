Clergy in Motion, February 17
Appointments
- The Rev. Martha Gordon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah while the Priest-in-Charge is on leave as of February 16, 2026.
- The Rev. David Malina (ELCIC) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mark, Midland beginning May 1, 2026.
- The Rev. Matthew Waterman has been appointed Associate Priest of St. James Cathedral beginning May 6, 2026.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Andrew, Alliston
Ordinations
- The Rev. Tiffany Robinson will be ordained a priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on March 14, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Rajini Lyman will be ordained a priest at St. George Memorial, Oshawa on March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.