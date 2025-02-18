Clergy in Motion, February 18

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Judy Herron-Graham has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering as of February 10, 2025.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong has been appointed Associate Priest of All Saints, Kingsway as of February 12, 2025.

The Rev. Theo Ipema has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Thomas, Huron Street as of February 16, 2025.

The Rev. Diane Heekyong Lee has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa and St. Peter, Oshawa beginning March 1, 2025.

The Rev. Sooraj Paulose Thomas (Kerela) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge the Church of South India, Toronto beginning May 1, 2025.

Sister Elizabeth Ann Eckert has been appointed Reverend Mother of The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine beginning May 6, 2025.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning September 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Ordinations

The Rev. Oliver Lim will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church, Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough – March 1, 2025 at 11:00am.

Retirements