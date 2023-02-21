Clergy in Motion, February 21

Appointments

The Rev. Donald Shields has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Thomas, Brooklin as of February 12, 2023.

The Rev. Tay Moss has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. John the Baptist, Norway as of February 13, 2023.

The Rev. Canon James Woolley has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit as of February 15, 2023.

The Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough beginning May 1, 2023.

Doug Smith has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering beginning May 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe will be ordained a Priest at St. Mary Magdalene on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:

Ms Hannah Johnston

Ms Carol Shih

Mr Doug Smith

Ms Paige Souter

Mr Abraham Thomas

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton – April 16, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions

The Rev. Glenn Empey will conclude his appointment as Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough on April 30, 2023.

Retirements