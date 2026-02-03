Clergy in Motion, February 3
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Andrew, Alliston
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa – February 7, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.