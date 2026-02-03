 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – February 3

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
  • Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • St. George, Haliburton
  • St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • N/A

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • St. Andrew, Alliston

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa – February 7, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.
  • The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.
  • The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
  • The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.