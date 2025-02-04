Clergy in Motion, February 4
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. John, Willowdale
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
Other Process
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
- Trinity College Humphrys Chaplain – contact Canon Mary Conliffe
Ordinations
- The Rev. Oliver Lim will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church, Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough – March 1, 2025 at 11:00am.
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Kit Greaves has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa will be May 25, 2025.