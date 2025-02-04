Clergy in Motion, February 4

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

Other Process

Ordinations

The Rev. Oliver Lim will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church, Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough – March 1, 2025 at 11:00am.

Retirements