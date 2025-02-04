Clergy in Motion – February 4

 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Appointments

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
  • St. Mark, Midland
  • St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Brampton

Other Process

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Oliver Lim will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church, Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, Peterborough – March 1, 2025 at 11:00am.

Retirements

  • The Rev. Canon Kit Greaves has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa will be May 25, 2025.