Clergy in Motion, February 6
Appointments
- The Rev. Frances Kovar has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora as of February 1, 2024.
- The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill as of February 5, 2024.
- The Rev. Yohan Dumpala has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning May 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Barnabas, Chester
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm
- The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Retirements
- The Rev. Dr. Catherine Sider Hamilton has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Matthew, First Avenue will be May 5, 2024.