Clergy in Motion, February 6

Appointments

The Rev. Frances Kovar has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora as of February 1, 2024.

The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill as of February 5, 2024.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church in Scarborough beginning May 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Barnabas, Chester

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

Christ Church, St. James

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm

The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Retirements