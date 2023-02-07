Clergy in Motion, February 7
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Christ Church, Scarborough
- Grace Church in Scarborough
- St. Cyprian
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. James Cathedral
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Ben Tshin will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Jake Cunliffe will be ordained a Priest at St. Mary Magdalene on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:
- Hannah Johnston
- Ms Carol Shih
- Mr Doug Smith
- Ms Paige Souter
- Mr Abraham Thomas
Celebrations of New Ministry
- N/A
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil along with Mrs. Mary Asbil are away from January 18 – February 13, attending the 57th Sesquicentennial Memorial Convention of the Madhya Kerala Diocese as Speaker, followed by vacation and the Episcopal Executive Council Leadership Meeting in San Francisco. During this time, Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary with Bishop Peter Fenty assisting.