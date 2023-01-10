Clergy in Motion, January 10

Appointments

The. Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Regional Dean of Peterborough as of December 21, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Douglas Graydon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake as of January 1, 2023.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena has been appointed Incumbent of St. Peter (Erindale) beginning February 15, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Christ the King

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Church, Bolton

Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Scarborough

Grace Church in Scarborough

St. Cyprian

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. James Cathedral

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Louise Dightam will be ordained a Priest at Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ali McIntosh will be ordained a Priest at Christ Church, Deer Park on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong will be ordained a Priest at St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ben Tshin will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe will be ordained a Priest at St. Mary Magdalene on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Dr. Evan Silcox – Incumbent of Incarnation – January 22, 2023 at 10:00am.

Conclusions

The Rev. Canon Anthony Jemmott has concluded his appointment as Commissary to Trent Durham Area as of December 31, 2022.

Retirements

The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. James the Apostle, Brampton will be April 30, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Mark Kinghan has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Paul, Uxbridge will be May 28, 2023.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil along with Mrs. Mary Asbil will be away from January 18 – February 13, attending the 57th Sesquicentennial Memorial Convention of the Madhya Kerala Diocese as Speaker, followed by vacation and the Episcopal Executive Council Leadership Meeting in San Francisco. During this time, Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary with Bishop Peter Fenty assisting.