Clergy in Motion, January 20

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Geoff Sangwine has been appointed Sub-Dean & Vicar of St. James Cathedral beginning May 11, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

Celebrations of New Ministry