Clergy in Motion, January 20
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Geoff Sangwine has been appointed Sub-Dean & Vicar of St. James Cathedral beginning May 11, 2026.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Andrew, Alliston
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa – February 7, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.