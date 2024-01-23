Clergy in Motion, January 23

Appointments

The Rev. Nelson Charles (Raiwind, Church of Pakistan) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth as of January 14, 2024.

The Rev. Johanna Pak has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mark, Port Hope as of January 15, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

St. Paul, Newmarket

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Siu Chun Leung – Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – January 28, 2024 at 4:00pm

The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm

The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Retirements