Clergy in Motion, January 23
Appointments
- The Rev. Nelson Charles (Raiwind, Church of Pakistan) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth as of January 14, 2024.
- The Rev. Johanna Pak has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mark, Port Hope as of January 15, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Paul, Newmarket
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. Martin in-the-Fields (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Siu Chun Leung – Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – January 28, 2024 at 4:00pm
- The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm
- The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Retirements
- The Ven. Cheryl Palmer has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at Christ Church, Deer Park will be April 28, 2024. She will continue to serve in retirement as the Archdeacon of the South Archdeaconry.