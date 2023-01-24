Clergy in Motion, January 24

Appointments

The. Rev. Canon John Read has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Redeemer, Bloor St as of January 15, 2023.

The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Assistant Curate (part-time, Sundays only) of the Church of the Resurrection as of January 22, 2023.

The Rev. Christopher Dangpilen has been appointed Incumbent of San Lorenzo Ruiz Church beginning February 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Christ Church, Scarborough

Grace Church in Scarborough

St. Cyprian

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. James Cathedral

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ali McIntosh will be ordained a Priest at Christ Church, Deer Park on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong will be ordained a Priest at St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ben Tshin will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe will be ordained a Priest at St. Mary Magdalene on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

N/A

Retirements

The Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale will be April 16, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Philip Hobson OGS has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Martin in-the-Fields will be April 23, 2023.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil along with Mrs. Mary Asbil are away from January 18 – February 13, attending the 57th Sesquicentennial Memorial Convention of the Madhya Kerala Diocese as Speaker, followed by vacation and the Episcopal Executive Council Leadership Meeting in San Francisco. During this time, Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary with Bishop Peter Fenty assisting.