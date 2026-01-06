Clergy in Motion, January 6
Appointments
- The Rev. Diana Honeyghan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Holland Landing as of January 1, 2026.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- All Saints Church-Community Centre
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- St. Mary Magdalene
- St. Peter (Erindale) – Associate Priest
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Ven. Theadore Hunt – Incumbent of Christ Church, Brampton – January 18, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Oshawa – February 7, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.