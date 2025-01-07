Clergy in Motion, January 7
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. John, Willowdale
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Deer Park
Ordinations
- The Rev. Matthew Waterman will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4:30pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. John Runza – Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield – January 25, 2025 at 11:00am.