Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – January 7

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • St. Mark, Midland
  • St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • N/A

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Matthew Waterman will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. John Runza – Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield – January 25, 2025 at 11:00am.