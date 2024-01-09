Clergy in Motion, January 9

Appointments

The Rev. Vinaya Dumpala has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge as of January 1, 2024.

The Rev. Amirold Lazard has been appointed Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern as of January 1, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Gloria Master has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield as of January 1, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. Connie Phillipson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of January 1, 2024.

Major (Rtd) The Rev. Canon David Warren, CD has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket as of January 1, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Ric Miller has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida beginning February 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. George, Haliburton

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

Christ Church, St. James

Ordinations

The Rev. Doug Smith will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm. Clergy of the Diocese of Toronto are invited to vest and process (white stole); please RSVP to Amanda Lowry by end of day today.

The Rev. Siu Chun Leung – Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – January 28, 2024 at 4:00pm

The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm

The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.

