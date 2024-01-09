Clergy in Motion, January 9
Appointments
- The Rev. Vinaya Dumpala has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge as of January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Amirold Lazard has been appointed Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern as of January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Gloria Master has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield as of January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. Connie Phillipson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of January 1, 2024.
- Major (Rtd) The Rev. Canon David Warren, CD has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket as of January 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Ric Miller has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida beginning February 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. Martin in-the-Fields (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Doug Smith will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm. Clergy of the Diocese of Toronto are invited to vest and process (white stole); please RSVP to Amanda Lowry by end of day today.
- The Rev. Siu Chun Leung – Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – January 28, 2024 at 4:00pm
- The Rev. Michelle Jones – Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East – February 11, 2024 at 4:00pm
- The Rev. Jeff Nowers – Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King – March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Retirements
- The Rev. Jeanette Lewis has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Barnabas, Chester will be April 7, 2024.