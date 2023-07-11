Clergy in Motion, July 11
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Isaac Kawuki-Mukasa has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. James the Apostle, Brampton as of July 6, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. James Cathedral
Ordinations & Receptions
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on mini-sabbatical July 6 – 11 and July 24 – 31, and summer vacation from August 5 – September 4. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:
July 6 – 11 – Bishop Peter Fenty
July 24 – 31 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 5 – August 15 – Bishop Philip Poole
August 16 – September 4 – Bishop Peter Fenty