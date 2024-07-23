Clergy in Motion, July 23

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Simon Bell has been appointed Incumbent of Trinity Church, Barrie beginning August 1, 2024. This appointment will be split half-time between his standing appointment as Incumbent of St. Margaret, Barrie.

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Margaret, Barrie beginning August 1, 2024. This appointment will be split ¼ time between his standing appointment as Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst and Midhurst.

The Rev. Susan Snelling has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of North Essa beginning August 1, 2024. This appointment will be split half-time between her standing appointment as Associate Priest of St. Margaret, Barrie.

The Rev. Brian Suggs has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty

July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty