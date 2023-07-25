Clergy in Motion, July 25

Appointments

The Rev. Michael Perry has been appointed Incumbent of Transfiguration beginning August 1, 2023.

The Rev. Rebecca Bridges (Alabama) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto beginning September 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.

Conclusions

The Rev. Ian LaFleur has concluded his appointment as Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple as of June 30, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Donald Butler will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Andrew, Scarborough on September 1, 2023.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on mini-sabbatical July 24 – 31, and summer vacation from August 5 – September 4. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 24 – 31 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 5 – August 15 – Bishop Philip Poole

August 16 – September 4 – Bishop Peter Fenty