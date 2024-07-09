Clergy in Motion, July 9

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Dr. Andrew Sheldon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on-the-Hill as of July 1, 2024.

The Ven. William Gray has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River as of July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Maria Ling has been appointed Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning August 26, 2024.

The Rev. Amy Pauley has been appointed Assistant Curate of All Saints, Collingwood beginning September 1, 2024.

The Rev. Alexandra McIntosh has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge beginning September 9, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty

July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty