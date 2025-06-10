Clergy in Motion, June 10

Appointments

The Rev. Canon John Hill has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Messiah as of June 1, 2025.

The Rev. Carol Hardie has been appointed Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery beginning August 1, 2025.

The Rev. Jessica Dowling has been appointed Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill beginning September 1, 2025.

The Rev. Franklin Jose Morales (North Carolina) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa beginning September 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2, briefly returning in June for Synod Council and General Synod. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary.

For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.