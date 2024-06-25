Clergy in Motion, June 25

Appointments

The Rev. Pierre Niyongere has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Our Saviour beginning July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. Tyler Wigg-Stevenson, Associate Priest of St. Paul, Bloor Street has been additionally appointed Vicar of St. George by the Grange beginning July 15, 2024.

The Rev. Louise Dightam has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Barnabas, Chester beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions

The Rev. Maria Nightingale will conclude her appointment as Associate Priest of St. Peter (Erindale) on September 13, 2024. She will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Ottawa.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty

July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty