Clergy in Motion, June 25
Appointments
- The Rev. Pierre Niyongere has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Our Saviour beginning July 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. Tyler Wigg-Stevenson, Associate Priest of St. Paul, Bloor Street has been additionally appointed Vicar of St. George by the Grange beginning July 15, 2024.
- The Rev. Louise Dightam has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Barnabas, Chester beginning September 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- St. George on Yonge
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. Timothy, North Toronto – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Ordinations
- Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Maria Nightingale will conclude her appointment as Associate Priest of St. Peter (Erindale) on September 13, 2024. She will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Ottawa.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:
July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty
July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty